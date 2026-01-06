'It was the hardest season of my career' – David Gaudu resets with new coach, new goals in 2026

'I want to reclaim my leadership role and lift the team' says French racer

VOIRON, FRANCE - AUGUST 26: David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama - FDJ crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 4 a 206.7km stage from Susa to Voiron / #UCIWT / on August 26, 2025 in Voiron, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
David Gaudu in action at the 2025 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Gaudu called 2025 "the hardest season of his career" as he looks for a reset this year with a new coach and new goals in what will be his 10th year with Groupama-FDJ United.

The French racer battled through injuries, poor form, and missing out on the Tour de France last season, yet he still managed to come away from the year with stage wins at the Tour of Oman and Vuelta a España.

Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

