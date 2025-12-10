'A clear signal for the years ahead' – Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe sign Florian Lipowitz and Giulio Pellizzari to long-term deals

18-year-old under-23 world champion Lorenzo Finn also on board with long-term contract renewal

HERFORD, GERMANY - AUGUST 22: Florian Lipowitz of Germany and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 40th Deutschland Tour 2025, Stage 2 a 190.3km stage from Herford to Arnsberg on August 22, 2025 in Herford, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader Florian Lipowitz has committed to the team on a long-term deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the day that Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe announced their Grand Tour strategy for 2026, with Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz heading the team's Tour de France challenge, the German squad also announced the contract renewal of the latter on a long-term deal.

Lipowitz, who joined Red Bull from Tirol-KTM in 2023, has quickly grown into a Grand Tour star, finishing seventh at the 2024 Vuelta a España and third at last year's Tour de France.

22-year-old Pellizzari joined this year after spending three seasons at Bardiani CSF-Faizanè. 2025 brought his Grand Tour breakthrough as he finished sixth at both the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España, also winning a stage to the Alto de El Morredero at the latter.

"Talent development is part of this team’s DNA. Florian and Giulio were not even 20 years old when we discovered them, and today they are riders who can make a difference in any Grand Tour," said Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe CEO Ralph Denk.

"Lorenzo was even younger and has already won two world titles with us. Together with our established leaders and the huge depth of talent across our three teams, this trio represents our future – our vision and the path we are committed to following."

