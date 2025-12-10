'A clear signal for the years ahead' – Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe sign Florian Lipowitz and Giulio Pellizzari to long-term deals

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader Florian Lipowitz has committed to the team on a long-term deal

On the day that Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe announced their Grand Tour strategy for 2026, with Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz heading the team's Tour de France challenge, the German squad also announced the contract renewal of the latter on a long-term deal.

Lipowitz, who joined Red Bull from Tirol-KTM in 2023, has quickly grown into a Grand Tour star, finishing seventh at the 2024 Vuelta a España and third at last year's Tour de France.

The 25-year-old was already committed to the squad but will stay on board on an unspecified length of time. His contract renewal was announced alongside those of Italian racers Giulio Pellizzari and Lorenzo Finn, with the duo also signing for an unspecified contract length.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe stated that the contract renewals are "a clear signal for the years ahead" with the three riders having been "not only discovered at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, but shaped and developed within this system."

22-year-old Pellizzari joined this year after spending three seasons at Bardiani CSF-Faizanè. 2025 brought his Grand Tour breakthrough as he finished sixth at both the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España, also winning a stage to the Alto de El Morredero at the latter.

Under-23 road world champion Finn, meanwhile, has yet to turn professional. The 18-year-old raced for the squad's junior partner Grenke-Auto Eder in 2024 before joining the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies team this season.

Finn finished sixth at the Giro d'Italia Next Gen and fourth at the Tour de l'Avenir before triumphing in Rwanda and is expected to turn pro in 2027.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Talent development is part of this team’s DNA. Florian and Giulio were not even 20 years old when we discovered them, and today they are riders who can make a difference in any Grand Tour," said Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe CEO Ralph Denk.

"Lorenzo was even younger and has already won two world titles with us. Together with our established leaders and the huge depth of talent across our three teams, this trio represents our future – our vision and the path we are committed to following."