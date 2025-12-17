Gérman Gómez suffers fractured clavicle and hand after being hit by driver

Colombian issues plea to drivers after collision – 'Please pay the utmost attention'

VALENCIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 20: Dario Gomez German of Colombia and Team Polti Kometa competes during the 40th Classica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran premi València 2024 a 200km one day race from La Nucía to Valencia on January 20, 2024 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Germán Gómez in action during the 2024 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Polti-VisitMalta racer Germán Gómez has become the latest rider to be hit by a driver this off-season, with the Colombian suffering several fractures as a result.

Gómez was training in Santa Rosa de Viterbo in Boyacá, Colombia, on December 5 when he was hit by a van driver. He suffered fractures to his left clavicle and the first metacarpal of his left hand as a result of the collision.

Polti-VisitMalta reported the news on Wednesday, noting that Gómez had been forced to miss the team's ongoing training camp in Spain.

24-year-old Gómez raced his second season with the Italian squad in 2025, scoring a season-best result of sixth at the Tour of Türkiye along the way. He issued a warning to drivers to take the issue of safety seriously.

"Please pay the utmost attention," Gómez said. "You are not the only road users – human lives are riding those two wheels!"

Gómez is the fifth professional rider to be hit by a driver in recent months.

In June, Cian Uijtdebroeks was lucky to escape injury as he trained for the Belgian National Championships, while in October, Pierre Latour was forced to draw his season – and career – to a premature close when he suffered an arm injury after being struck by a truck driver.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

