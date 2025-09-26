'Teams wanted to blackmail the UCI' – David Lappartient aims to roll out new GPS tracking system at all races, despite concerns from teams

'We will not commercialise rider data' says UCI President at Rwanda Worlds, open to working with alternative provider

The UCI has deployed its new GPS tracking system to all riders across categories racing in the individual time trials, team time trial mixed relay and road races at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

Speaking with the media at the Kigali Convention Centre on Friday, UCI President David Lappartient confirmed that the sport's governing body intends to gradually roll out the GPS tracking system at all races, starting with events on the WorldTour calendar.

The GPS tracking system is part of an initiative between the UCI and SafeR intended to enhance rider safety following the death of Muriel Furrer at the World Championships in Zürich in 2024.

Lappartient is referencing the testing of the new GPS tracking system at the three-day Tour de Romandie Féminin in Switzerland in August, ahead of its rollout at the World Championships in September in Rwanda.

At the Tour de Romandie Féminin, Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, EF Education-Oatly and Picnic-PostNL requested that the UCI mount the devices on the bike themselves and appoint riders accordingly. When the UCI declined to do so, the teams and riders were subsequently excluded from starting the opening stage, a 4.4-kilometre uphill time trial between Huémoz and Villars-sur-Odon at the Tour de Romandie.

A letter addressed to the UCI's Strategic Sports Manager, Matthew Knight and signed by representatives from EF Education-Oatly, Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike, Picnic PostNL, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto and AG Soudal-Insurance, stated six main points had been communicated to the UCI Commissaires’ meeting earlier in the day that outlined their reasoning for not using the devices.

