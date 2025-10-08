Pierre Latour faces premature end to career after being hit by driver while training

Frenchman suffered arm injury on Tuesday after he was struck by a delivery truck's wing mirror

PONTEDERA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Pierre Latour of France and Team TotalEnergies prior to the 97th Giro della Toscana - Memorial Alfredo Martini 2025 a 189.4km one day race from Pontedera to Pontedera / #UCIWT / on September 10, 2025 in Pontedera, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) at the GP Toscana in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

TotalEnergies rider Pierre Latour could be facing an early end to his career after being hit and injured by a driver while out training.

The Frenchman was out on a training ride in Peyrins in the Drôme department in southern France on Tuesday when he was hit by the driver of a delivery truck.

Local newspaper Le Dauphiné Libére reports that 31-year-old Latour was hit on the arm by a wing mirror of the truck while going around a bend in the road. He was treated by firefighters at the scene before being taken to hospital in Romans-sur-Isère.

"It was probably one of the very last training sessions I would do with Pierre," Claude Latour told Le Dauphiné Libére.

