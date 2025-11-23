'What scares me is that I don't remember anything' - Thibault Guernalec after being hit by a car during training

Hit by a car this past week, Thibault Guernalec became the second professional rider in a few days to suffer a collision with a vehicle. Only days earlier, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx–Protime) was struck from behind by a driver who failed to stop.

While Wiebes did not suffer any injuries, the same could not be said for the French rider.

His Arkéa‑B&B Hotels team shared on social media that the 28-year-old rider suffered “multiple fractures (lumbar vertebra, finger), as well as a concussion.”

Guernalec simply doesn’t remember this crash, as he shared his harrowing story with Le Telegramme, the day after he had surgery for his lumbar vertebra fracture.

“What scares me is that I don’t remember anything,” Guernalec told the Breton newspaper. "I don't remember going for a ride, I don't remember texting my loved ones before I left. I don't remember the accident either.”

“My speedometer only tells me I was going 50 km/h, on a slight downhill. For almost four hours after that, it's a complete blackout. I have no memory of anything. Nothing.”

To make matters worse, Guernalec is still searching for a team after Arkéa-B&B Hotels folded this year. However, also according to Le Télégramme, he is expected to join TotalEnergies next season, though nothing has been officially announced.

While Guernalec won’t be able to get back onto his bike for at least six weeks, he is reflecting on the risks and dangers linked to his sport. But he didn’t want to comment on his future in the heat of the moment.

In 2025, Guernalec opened his season with a strong fifth overall at the Étoile de Bessèges but missed the Tour de France after fracturing his hand. He was a member of the winning team of the European Mixed Relay title at the UEC Road European Championships in October.