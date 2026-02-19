Fabio Jakobsen's tyre and insert blown clean off his 'mini-hook' rims in UAE Tour crash

Dutchman suffers more misfortune on a day for the sprinters

Fabio Jakobsen&#039;s tyre and foam insert are seen fully off the front wheel of his bike on stage 4 of the UAE Tour
Fabio Jakobsen's tyre and foam insert are seen fully off the front wheel of his bike on stage 4 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: UAE Tour YouTube channel (@TheUAETour))

Fabio Jakobsen (Picnic-PostNL) suffered a heavy crash on stage 4 of the UAE Tour, in which his front tyre and foam insert were both ripped completely off his front rim.

The incident occurred with just under 30km on the flat stage, where the Dutchman was hoping to contest the sprint finish but ended up having to ride gingerly home with his kit ripped to shreds.

