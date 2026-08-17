Vuelta a España 2026 stage 2 preview
August 23: Monaco - Manosque, 214.3km (hilly)
- Stage 2: Monaco - Manosque
- Date: August 23, 2026
- Distance: 214.3km
- Elevation gain: 3,018m
- Start time: 12:16 CEST
- Finish time: 17:15 CEST
Stage details
Stage 2 heads into the South of France for the longest stage of the Vuelta a España, at 214.3km. This hilly stage is hard to predict, it’s unusually early for such a breakaway-friendly test, and it will likely come down to a battle between the sprinters and the puncheurs.
The riders will line up at Place du Palais Princier and roll towards the race start at the Jardin Exotique before heading west into France, reaching Nice via the Moyenne Corniche after 10 kilometres. Some 20 kilometres later comes the climb into the Provençal mountains, via the Alto Châteauneuf-Grasse and the Col de Saint-Andrieu. The final 100 kilometres wind through a constant series of steep ascents, descents, and bends, before dropping down towards the Durance river basin and tackling the technical, narrow, steep-gradient finishing climb into Manosque.
Climbs
- Alto Châteauneuf-Grasse (cat. 3, 12.8km at 2.9%), km. 44.5
- Col de Saint-Andrieu (cat. 3, 4.7km at 4.8%), km. 104.6
Sprints
- Gréoux-les-Bains, km. 178.5
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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