'The traffic is a little bit criminal' - Why Tadej Pogačar may never target Milan-San Remo the same way ever again

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'I promise I will stay away from those roads for a while,' Pogačar tells partner Urška Žigart

UAE Team Emirates lead Pogačar in a line of riders with the Italian coast out of focus in the background
Tadej Pogačar races along the Ligurian coast road during Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

After finally winning Milan-San Remo, Tadej Pogačar said he might not target the race again, citing the dangers of training on the busy Italian coast road as a major concern.

Pogačar finally won on the Via Roma on Saturday in his sixth attempt after finishing fifth, fourth, and third, twice. To take his emphatic victory, he had to survive a late crash and then launch a furious chase to get back on in order to execute his plan of attacking on the Cipressa.

After escaping with Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel on that climb, he distanced the Dutchman on the Poggio and beat Pidcock in the sprint. With his longtime goal achieved, he joked to Cyclingnews that he will only return to San Remo to eat focaccia, while Pidcock revealed that Pogačar told him he wouldn't be back.

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"I think it's definitely one of the biggest wins in my career," Pogačar confirmed. However, there was a real sense he might never focus so intently on Milan-San Remo again, because it involves training frequently on the Italian coastal road.

In the post-race press conference, Pogačar revealed his fear of Italian traffic, and in an Instagram post after his victory, he specifically promised his partner and fellow professional rider Urška Žigart, "I will stay away from those roads for a while."

Given the nature of the Ligurian coastline, the main Aurelia road is the only practical way for Pogačar and other riders to reach the Cipressa and Poggio climbs from their home in Monte Carlo.

"It's quite a relief to finally win it. It's been many years of training around here, and I will miss it," Pogačar said in the post-race press conference.

Pogačar specifically spoke about the road safety risks involved in training along the Ligurian coast.

Pogačar softened his criticism of Italian road conditions with hopes for the future, but his concerns about road safety remained evident.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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