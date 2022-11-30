Davide Rebellin, 51, killed in collision with truck
Police investigating tragedy and looking for truck driver who fled scene
Davide Rebellin died at the age of 51 after he was struck by a truck while training near Vicenza on Wednesday morning.
According to local newspaper Il Gazzettino, Rebellin was killed instantly in the incident, which took place at Montebello Vicentino shortly before midday. The driver did not stop at the scene of the tragedy. Police are working to reconstruct the incident and seeking to trace the driver.
Rebellin recently brought the curtain down on his lengthy professional career at the Veneto Classic. The Italian turned professional immediately after competing at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 and he went to spend 30 years in the peloton, with victories including Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Flèche Wallonne and Amstel Gold Race.
More to follow…
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.
