Davide Rebellin, 51, killed in collision with truck

Davide Rebellin died at the age of 51 after he was struck by a truck while training near Vicenza on Wednesday morning.

According to local newspaper Il Gazzettino, Rebellin was killed instantly in the incident, which took place at Montebello Vicentino shortly before midday. The driver did not stop at the scene of the tragedy. Police are working to reconstruct the incident and seeking to trace the driver.

Rebellin recently brought the curtain down on his lengthy professional career at the Veneto Classic. The Italian turned professional immediately after competing at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 and he went to spend 30 years in the peloton, with victories including Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Flèche Wallonne and Amstel Gold Race.

More to follow…