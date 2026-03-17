'Milan-San Remo is a scary race' – Tadej Pogačar reveals his fears and ambitions for Italian Monument

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UAE Team Emirates leader on the specific pressures and challenges of La Classicissima

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 22: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th Milano-Sanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo / #UCIWT / on March 22, 2025 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Luca Bettini - Pool/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has described Milan-San Remo as "a scary race", acknowledging how he has to fight for position at high speed against beefy Classics riders and fearless sprinters and then also take huge risks on the twisting descent of the Poggio.

Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad are again likely to try to blow-up the Milan-San Remo peloton on the Cipressa but he is expecting a huge fight for position on the coastal Capi climbs.

"Milan-San Remo is really different compared to Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders or even Liège-Bastogne-Liège," Pogačar said after winning Strade Bianche.

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Pogačar would love to win Milan-San Remo as he tries to win every major race in the sport.

"It’s no secret that Milan-San Remo is a race I would love to win. I think it suits me well but also suits a lot of the other top guys. I see that as a good challenge," he said when UAE Team Emirates-XRG named their seven-rider line-up.

"The competition will be high as always but we’re used to that and we’ll do all we can for a result. I hope for a great day of racing and that we can put on a good show for the fans."

Pogačar is again expected to attack on the Cipressa, with 22km to go, in the hope of getting away with a small group and then perhaps making a solo move over the Poggio.

"You need to be there for the Cipressa. Not at 100% but at 110%. It's all about positioning. Then you need to do it all again for a second time on the Poggio and be even better," Pogačar explained.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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