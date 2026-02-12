Former Unbound Gravel winner Carolin Schiff returns from health issues with new 13-rider Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing team

German Carolin Schiff and Dutchman Jasper Ockeloen are among the all-star roster of 13 riders comprising the new Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing team. The co-ed professional squad represents five nationalities and will target races in gravel and marathon mountain bike, but also cyclo-cross, ultra-endurance and other formats.

Also on the team are proven gravel riders Jade Treffeisen of Germany, who was fourth overall at the 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships, Dutch rider Mathijs Loman, the 2025 UCI Gravel World Series overall winner, and Bradyn Lange, the current US gravel national champion.

Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing includes riders who arrived in the sport through different routes, often outside traditional development systems. Canyon saw an opportunity to unite riders who wanted to "move between disciplines, racing across formats rather than specialising in one". The team said they call themselves 'the wildcards'.

Schiff is a two-time Traka 200 winner and 2023 Unbound Gravel 200 champion, riding a Canyon for those signature victories. She had four podiums last year in the UCI Gravel World Series, but after third place at Wish One Millau in France, she ended her season to recover from health issues from RED-S. She'll make her return with the new team this weekend at Santa Vall.

“It's an honour to be in one of the first all-terrain teams. 2025 was hard for me with injury and body problems so my goal is to be healthy and find my rhythm this season. I’m thankful that Canyon supported me throughout and never pushed me – that’s not normal in professional sport,” Schiff said in a team statement.

Ockeloen is now a gravel veteran at 35, having finished in the top 10 three times at Unbound Gravel 200, last year winning Heathland Gravel and taking third at The Hills.

“I always like to be at the front of the change instead of following. We have a big advantage with this professional structure. Unbound is one of the biggest goals of the team, and as a team there we have a big advantage. We can play tactics and work together. That excites me," Ockeloen added.

The headline duo will be joined at the start in Santa Vall with nine other accomplished teammates. On the women's side are Nele Laing, who was fourth last year in the German Gravel Nationals, and Larissa Hartog of the Netherlands, who had two wins in the UCI Gravel World Series and finished ninth at Worlds.

The three youngest men on the team are led by 23-year-old Jordan Schleck of Uganda, who charged on the US gravel scene with sixth at Gravel Locos two years ago. Last year he placed third at Migration Gravel Race and took a silver in his nation's road race championship. From Germany are 25-year-old Frederik Raßmann, winner of Falling Leaves Lahti last year, and 24-year-old Luca Dreßler, who had top 10s all three days at Gravel Grit 'n Grind for fifth overall.

Making a debut later in the spring is Juri Hollmann, who moves to gravel after six years on the WorldTour, the last two years with Alpecin-Deceuninck, where he won a mountain classification at the Tour de Romandie in 2024. The 26-year old brings experience from cyclo-cross, which he raced as a junior.

Image 1 of 2 Riders reveal new kit designs for 2026 Canyon x DT Swiss ATR team (Image credit: Canyon) Canyon x DT Swiss ATR design on the back of the 2026 jersey (Image credit: Canyon)

ATR’s ultra-endurance riders include Alex McCormack and Marei Moldenhauer, and they plan to line up at Unbound XL and Traka 560, then take part in multi-day off-road epics including Tour Divide and the Mountain Races.

A unified setup for multiple men and women follows a trend in the industry for gravel and other disciplines of off-road competitions. PAS Racing was one of the first big teams in 2024 with 18 international riders, and they have 12 elite and U23 riders this year. Other large co-ed teams taking on gravel and on the start list at Santa Vall with riders include Specialized Off-road with six riders, Ribble Outliers with seven riders and many of the 16-rider Factor Racing gravel team.

Riders for Canyon × DT Swiss ATR will compete on a range of different Canyon Factory Racing bikes, equipped with Shimano components, depending on the demands of the terrain and discipline being raced. They will use DT Swiss wheels but also have options for specific suspension forks, the F 132 ONE, specifically developed with Canyon for the use on the Grail CFR.

Canyon × DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing roster