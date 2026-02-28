Giro di Sardegna: Filippo Zana gets a big payoff on stage 4 with solo attack

Soudal-Quickstep stack the top 10 and take race lead

Filippo Zana racing at the Tour Down Under
Filippo Zana (Soudal-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Soudal-QuickStep's Filippo Zana soloed to victory on the climb-packed stage 4 of the Giro di Sardegna, attacking in the final 10km after a long day of hard work from his team to claim the stage and move into the race lead.

Soudal-QuickStep are one of only two WorldTour teams in action in Sardinia, and their strength had so far been foiled by lower-level teams, but they were determined to go for the win on the race's Queen stage, and Zana duly delivered.

Overnight leader Nicolò Garibbo (Team UKYO) was dropped early on the stage, which meant Zana moved into the race lead with one much flatter day of racing remaining on Sunday.

Zana went again in the final 10km, quickly getting a small gap, and despite the best efforts of the group behind – with Zana's teammates effectively sitting on – they couldn't catch the Italian, with him soloing to his first victory for his new team, increasing his gap in the final kilometre.

