Giro di Sardegna: Dušan Rajović wins stage 3 thanks to bike throw in tight sprint

Race Results
Stage 2 winner Davide Donati pipped to the line by Serbian, as Nicolò Garibbo maintains race lead ahead of queen stage

Dušan Rajović (Solution Tech NIPPO Rali) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Giro di Sardegna, pipping the previous day's winner, Davide Donati (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies) to the line after a photo finish.

Donati hit the front in Tortoli after great work from his team and latching onto the Polti-VisitMalta lead-out, but Rajović was coming with a lot of speed from behind and had enough in the legs to beat the Italian, thanks to his bike throw.

Manuel Peñalver (Polti-VisitMalta) finished third on the stage, as one of only two riders not from Italy in the top 10, the other being former Serbian champion Rajović.

"It was a nice day for me, I can say, first of all, thanks to my team – they worked really well from the start to control things, and I'm super happy that I started the season with a win, especially in this special place," said Rajović.

Stage 1 winner, Nicolò Garibbo (UKYO), maintained his lead in the general classification ahead of Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal-QuickStep), with the hardest stage to come tomorrow and two stages still to race.

Results

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

