Moscon called to Team Sky HQ for disciplinary hearing after racial abuse of Reza
Rider faces formal process for incident at Tour de Romandie
After finishing the Tour de Romandie, Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) is heading straight to Manchester to begin his disciplinary process for racially abusing FDJ's Kevin Reza on stage 3 of the race, Cyclingnews can confirm.
Moscon was kept in the race despite Team Sky confirming that the Italian had used racially abusive language towards Reza. Moscon and Team Sky later apologised and Reza and his team accepted the apology. The UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews on Sunday that they were investigating the case, and although Reza and FDJ appeared to draw a line under the matter and have not launched a formal complaint, Moscon could face a ban from the sport as a result of the UCI's sporting regulations.
Team Sky faced criticism for not removing Moscon from the race immediately after the incident. The British World Tour team told Cyclingnews that they are taking the matter seriously and that they did not pull the rider from Romandie after listening to Reza and FDJ's wishes. Both Reza and FDJ have not commented on this.
With Moscon at the Geneva airport checking in for a flight to Manchester on Sunday evening, Cyclingnews contacted Team Sky, who responded with the following statement:
"As we said yesterday, a formal disciplinary process was put in place immediately and is already underway. This is an issue that the team is taking extremely seriously, and Gianni Moscon will be flying straight after the Tour de Romandie to attend a disciplinary hearing with senior management."
