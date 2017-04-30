Moscon called to Team Sky HQ for disciplinary hearing after racial abuse of Reza

Image 1 of 5 Stage winner Gianni Moscon in the mix zone (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 Gianni Moscon of Team Sky finished fifth in 2017 (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 5 Kevin Reza during FDJ's Liege-Bastogne-Liege recon (Image credit: FDJ) Image 4 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 5 Gianni Moscon rode an aggressive Paris-Roubaix on his way to fifth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After finishing the Tour de Romandie, Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) is heading straight to Manchester to begin his disciplinary process for racially abusing FDJ's Kevin Reza on stage 3 of the race, Cyclingnews can confirm.

Moscon was kept in the race despite Team Sky confirming that the Italian had used racially abusive language towards Reza. Moscon and Team Sky later apologised and Reza and his team accepted the apology. The UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews on Sunday that they were investigating the case, and although Reza and FDJ appeared to draw a line under the matter and have not launched a formal complaint, Moscon could face a ban from the sport as a result of the UCI's sporting regulations.

Team Sky faced criticism for not removing Moscon from the race immediately after the incident. The British World Tour team told Cyclingnews that they are taking the matter seriously and that they did not pull the rider from Romandie after listening to Reza and FDJ's wishes. Both Reza and FDJ have not commented on this.

With Moscon at the Geneva airport checking in for a flight to Manchester on Sunday evening, Cyclingnews contacted Team Sky, who responded with the following statement:

"As we said yesterday, a formal disciplinary process was put in place immediately and is already underway. This is an issue that the team is taking extremely seriously, and Gianni Moscon will be flying straight after the Tour de Romandie to attend a disciplinary hearing with senior management."