Eschborn-Frankfurt past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions 1962-2026

Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as race winner at the Eschborn-Frankfurt 2025
(Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt Past Winners

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#

Rider Name (Country) Team

2026

Row 0 - Cell 1

2025

Michael Matthews (Aus)

2024

Maxim Van Gils (Bel)

2023

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den)

2022

Sam Bennett (Irl)

2021

Jasper Philipsen (Bel)

2020

No race held

2019

Pascal Ackermann (Ger)

2018

Alexander Kristoff (Nor)

2017

Alexander Kristoff (Nor)

2016

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha

2015

No race held

2014

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha

2013

Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha

2012

Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas–Cannondale

2011

John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC–Highroad

2010

Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram

2009

Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram

2008

Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team CSC

2007

Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) T-Mobile Team

2006

Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Liquigas

2005

Erik Zabel (Ger) T-Mobile Team

2004

Karsten Kroon (Ned) Rabobank

2003

Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner

2002

Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom

2001

Marcus Zberg (Sui) Rabobank

2000

Kai Hundertmarck (Ger) Team Telekom

1999

Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom

1998

Fabio Baldato (Ita) Riso Scotti–MG Maglificio

1997

Michele Bartoli (Ita) MG Maglificio–Technogym

1996

Beat Zberg (Sui) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni

1995

Francesco Frattini (Ita) Gewiss–Ballan

1994

Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Team Telekom

1993

Rolf Sørensen (Dnk) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni

1992

Frank Van Den Abeele (Bel) Lotto–Mavic–MBK

1991

Johan Bruyneel (Bel) Lotto

1990

Thomas Wegmüller (Sui) Weinmann-SMM Uster

1989

Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel) Panasonic–Isostar–Colnago–Agu

1988

Michel Dernies (Bel) Lotto-Eddy Merckx

1987

Dag Otto Lauritzen (Nor) 7 Eleven

1986

Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel) Hitachi-Splendor

1985

Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh

1984

Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh

1983

Ludo Peeters (Bel) TI–Raleigh–Campagnolo

1982

Ludo Peeters (Bel) TI–Raleigh–Campagnolo

1981

Jos Jacobs (Bel) Capri Sonne

1980

Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita) Bianchi-Piaggio

1979

Daniel Willems (Bel) Ijsboerke-Warncke Eis

1978

Gregor Braun (Ger) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin

1977

Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI–Raleigh

1976

Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda

1975

Roy Schuiten (Ned) TI–Raleigh

1974

Walter Godefroot (Bel) Carpenter–Confortluxe–Flandria

1973

Georges Pintens (Bel) Rokado-De Gribaldy

1972

Gilbert Bellone (Fra) Rokado

1971

Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni

1970

Rudi Altig (Ger) G.B.C.-Zimba

1969

Georges Pintens (Bel) Mann-Grundig

1968

Eddy Beugels (Ned) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson

1967

Daniel Van Rijckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig

1966

Barry Hoban (Gbr) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson

1965

Jean Stablinski (Fra) Ford France-Gitane

1964

Clément Roman (Bel) Flandria-Roméo

1963

Hans Junkermann (Ger) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw

1962

Armand Desmet (Bel) Flandria–Faema–Clément

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