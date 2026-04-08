Eschborn-Frankfurt past winners
Champions 1962-2026
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Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt Past Winners
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
2026
|Row 0 - Cell 1
2025
Michael Matthews (Aus)
2024
Maxim Van Gils (Bel)
2023
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den)
2022
Sam Bennett (Irl)
2021
Jasper Philipsen (Bel)
2020
No race held
2019
Pascal Ackermann (Ger)
2018
Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
2017
Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
2016
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
2015
No race held
2014
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
2013
Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
2012
Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas–Cannondale
2011
John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC–Highroad
2010
Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
2009
Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
2008
Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team CSC
2007
Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2006
Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Liquigas
2005
Erik Zabel (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2004
Karsten Kroon (Ned) Rabobank
2003
Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2002
Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
2001
Marcus Zberg (Sui) Rabobank
2000
Kai Hundertmarck (Ger) Team Telekom
1999
Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
1998
Fabio Baldato (Ita) Riso Scotti–MG Maglificio
1997
Michele Bartoli (Ita) MG Maglificio–Technogym
1996
Beat Zberg (Sui) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
1995
Francesco Frattini (Ita) Gewiss–Ballan
1994
Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Team Telekom
1993
Rolf Sørensen (Dnk) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
1992
Frank Van Den Abeele (Bel) Lotto–Mavic–MBK
1991
Johan Bruyneel (Bel) Lotto
1990
Thomas Wegmüller (Sui) Weinmann-SMM Uster
1989
Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel) Panasonic–Isostar–Colnago–Agu
1988
Michel Dernies (Bel) Lotto-Eddy Merckx
1987
Dag Otto Lauritzen (Nor) 7 Eleven
1986
Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel) Hitachi-Splendor
1985
Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh
1984
Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh
1983
Ludo Peeters (Bel) TI–Raleigh–Campagnolo
1982
Ludo Peeters (Bel) TI–Raleigh–Campagnolo
1981
Jos Jacobs (Bel) Capri Sonne
1980
Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita) Bianchi-Piaggio
1979
Daniel Willems (Bel) Ijsboerke-Warncke Eis
1978
Gregor Braun (Ger) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1977
Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI–Raleigh
1976
Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda
1975
Roy Schuiten (Ned) TI–Raleigh
1974
Walter Godefroot (Bel) Carpenter–Confortluxe–Flandria
1973
Georges Pintens (Bel) Rokado-De Gribaldy
1972
Gilbert Bellone (Fra) Rokado
1971
Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1970
Rudi Altig (Ger) G.B.C.-Zimba
1969
Georges Pintens (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1968
Eddy Beugels (Ned) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1967
Daniel Van Rijckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1966
Barry Hoban (Gbr) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1965
Jean Stablinski (Fra) Ford France-Gitane
1964
Clément Roman (Bel) Flandria-Roméo
1963
Hans Junkermann (Ger) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1962
Armand Desmet (Bel) Flandria–Faema–Clément
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