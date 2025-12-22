X2O Trofee Hofstade: Lucinda Brand dominates in the sand for ninth victory in a row

Dutch star wins third race in as many days as incredible run of form continues

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 20: Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Baloise Glowi Lions competes during the 19th UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Antwerpen 2025 - Women&#039;s Elite on December 20, 2025 in Antwerpen, Belgium. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) dominated the sandy course at the X2O Trofee cyclocross round in Hofstade, winning her ninth race in a row and extending her hold on the overall classification in Belgium.

Exciting big crowds on Monday, Brand took control on the opening lap of six and was largely out of sight from the chasers despite a valiant battle between Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Glowi Lions) and Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) for second place.

