'We will not give up until we reach the summit' - Tenerife remains determined to host Vuelta a España in future with a Mount Teide finish on the cards

A deal for the Canary Islands to host the race was cancelled after concerns about the attendance of Israel-Premier Tech

Mount Teide, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain
Local authorities in Tenerife have confirmed the 2026 Vuelta a España will not visit the Canary Islands next September. However, they remain committed to bringing Spain's Grand Tour to the island, with a stage to Mount Teide on the cards, according to a report from AS.

The 2026 race had been scheduled to conclude in the islands, with visits to both Tenerife and Gran Canaria. However, with the government of Gran Canaria opposed to the attendance of the Israel-Premier Tech team, the race's first visit to the archipelago since 1988 is now on indefinite hold.

According to AS, an agreement to bring the race to the islands was almost done, but a change of heart by the Gran Canaria Island Council has scuppered those plans completely. Their decision came after this year's Vuelta a España was disrupted by pro-Palestine protests against Israel-Premier Tech's presence, in light of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Manolo González, who was advising the local Vuelta stage organisers, added, "We are very hurt, because there was a lot of work behind a project that was good for everyone: for all of the Canary Islands, for tourism, for cycling."

The route of the 2026 Vuelta a España is set to be announced on December 17.

