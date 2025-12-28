UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup: Thibau Nys wins in Dendermonde as Wout van Aert takes sixth

Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) claimed a sprint victory in the eighth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Dendermonde, out-pacing Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and series leader Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon).

In the absence of Mathieu van der Poel, who sat out the race, the short loop was fast and the gaps were small. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a BIke), looking to take his first win of the year, was unable to contest for the victory despite a late attack, and settled for sixth.

The battle for the podium came down to the closing two laps. After sitting further down in the top 10 for most of the race, Sweeck charged into the lead at the start of lap 11 of 12.

The World Cup leader expertly fended off attempts to pass by Nys, but couldn't stop the Belgian champion from diving into the lead in the closing moments of the race. Del Grosso out-paced Sweeck in the sprint but could not come past Nys.

More to come.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling