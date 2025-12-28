UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup: Thibau Nys wins in Dendermonde as Wout van Aert takes sixth

Belgian Thibau Nys celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men&#039;s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Dendermonde, Belgium, stage 8 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, Sunday 28 December 2025.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Thibau Nys celebrates a hard-fought victory in Dendermonde (Image credit: Getty Images)
Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) claimed a sprint victory in the eighth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Dendermonde, out-pacing Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and series leader Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon).

In the absence of Mathieu van der Poel, who sat out the race, the short loop was fast and the gaps were small. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a BIke), looking to take his first win of the year, was unable to contest for the victory despite a late attack, and settled for sixth.

