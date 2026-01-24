Joran Wyseure taken to hospital after start-line crash at Cyclo-cross World Cup in Maasmechelen, Worlds participation a question mark

Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) was carried off the course on a stretcher at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Maasmechelen following a heavy crash just metres into the race on Saturday.

It has been reported that Wyseure has been taken to hospital for medical checks. Crelan-Corendon have not yet released a medical update.

The 25-year-old, wearing race number 13, was on the second starting row on the asphalt when the crash happened just moments after the start of the race.

As the riders launched off the starting line, the Belgian appeared to have slipped out of his pedals and went down on the asphalt, taking down Dutch competitor Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) and several riders further back.

Ronhaar appeared to be in some discomfort, but initially got back on his bike before eventually withdrawing from the race.

For Wyseure, it was the end of his event, and video footage showed him receiving treatment from medical staff as racing continued on without him. The former under-23 world champion was eventually taken from the course on a stretcher around 15 minutes into the race.

Wyseure’s sports director, Kris Wouters, said that 'his rider has a lot of pain in his left arm and he looks a bit confused after the crash', Sporza reported

The Belgian team will be hoping that Wyseure is not too hurt and able to start next weekend’s UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship in Hulst.

The fast course at Maasmechelen caused riders a host of problems, with eventual winner Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) suffering two punctures on his way to an enthralling victory.

Meanwhile, a crash early in the race, followed by a series of errors, cost Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) a podium spot as he settled for fourth.

Alpecin-Premier Tech dominated the podium positions with Tibor Del Grosso placing second and Niels Vandeputte third on the day.

