Joran Wyseure taken to hospital after start-line crash at Cyclo-cross World Cup in Maasmechelen, Worlds participation a question mark

Crelan-Corendon have not yet released a medical update

Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) was carried off the course on a stretcher at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Maasmechelen following a heavy crash just metres into the race on Saturday.

It has been reported that Wyseure has been taken to hospital for medical checks. Crelan-Corendon have not yet released a medical update.

Wyseure’s sports director, Kris Wouters, said that 'his rider has a lot of pain in his left arm and he looks a bit confused after the crash', Sporza reported

The Belgian team will be hoping that Wyseure is not too hurt and able to start next weekend’s UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship in Hulst.

