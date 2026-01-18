Pathway to potential success broadens for Mathieu van der Poel at Benidorm World Cup after Michael Vanthourenhout withdraws, ill

Unexpectedly muddy conditions set to test riders in Spanish World Cup round

Michael Vanthourenhout
Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian cyclo-cross star Michael Vanthourenhout has become the latest rider to pull out of the Benidorm World Cup, further weakening the already dwindling odds of a challenge to Mathieu van der Poel's expected domination in this afternoon's race.

The winner of all his cyclo-cross races this year, Van der Poel is widely predicted to deliver another crushing performance this afternoon.

