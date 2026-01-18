Pathway to potential success broadens for Mathieu van der Poel at Benidorm World Cup after Michael Vanthourenhout withdraws, ill

Belgian cyclo-cross star Michael Vanthourenhout has become the latest rider to pull out of the Benidorm World Cup, further weakening the already dwindling odds of a challenge to Mathieu van der Poel's expected domination in this afternoon's race.

The winner of all his cyclo-cross races this year, Van der Poel is widely predicted to deliver another crushing performance this afternoon.

Vanthourenhout was one potential obstacle for the Dutch star, but after falling ill, will have to watch from the sidelines.

Fifth last year and second in 2024 at Benidorm, Vanthourenhout has won one World Cup this season in Sardinia and was a bronze medallist last week in the Belgian National Championships. The 32-year-old is running third overall in the World Cup series, 13 points behind Van der Poel and three adrift of Thibau Nys.

Nys will be taking part in Benidorm, but Vanthourenhout is one of several important absences, including Wout van Aert , injured, Emiel Verstrynge and Laurens Sweeck. In the women's race, Puck Pieterse will be missing, also because of injury.

For days it seemed as if Van der Poel himself was not going to take part, but a last-minute change of heart on Saturday means he will, finally, be at the startline.

The course itself is expected to be much muddier than usual, after a downpour in the Benidorm area on Saturday left several large puddles. Sunday, however, is forecast to be dry.

Long-term, Vanthourenhout's absence also means that Van der Poel's victory in the World Cup series looks even more certain in a week's time.

After Benidorm, there will be just two more rounds to go in the series, in Maasmechelen next Saturday and Hoogerheide on Sunday January 25.