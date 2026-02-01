GP La Marseillaise: Bryan Coquard surges in bunch sprint for first victory of season
Steffen De Schuyteneer and Alex Molenaar complete the podium in fast finish
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) surged from the reduced peloton and won the bunch sprint at Grand Prix Cycliste de Marseille La Marseillaise on Sunday.
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto Intermarché) finished a bike length back for second, while Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) took third.
The Frenchman earned his first victory of the season with the effort, using a strong lead-out from teammate Alexis Renard. The win kept the title with Cofidis, who won last year as Valentin Ferron took the victory in a photo finish.
The Grand Prix La Marseillaise was the opening UCI race in France for the season and brought 145.5 hilly kilometres, characterised by two categorised climbs in the first half of the route and a lumpy path to the finish in the southern coastal city for an unpredictable finish.
With 50km to go in the Grand Prix, approximately 35 riders remained in the main peloton, as a repetition of early attacks both failed to stick, but wore down many sets of legs. As the group approached the uncategorised 4km climb to Le Castellet (4.1%), a split began to form, led by a surge from Unibet Rose Rockets' Tomáš Kopecký, joined by his teammate Niklas Larsen.
The Unibet Rose Rockets duo was joined by Clément Izquierdo (Cofids), Hugo Houle (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United), Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and 21-year-old British rider Joseph Brookes (AVC Aix Provence Dole), as well as pairs of riders from Decathlon CMA CGM – Stan Dewulf and Paul Lampiera – and TotalEnergies – Alexandre Delettre and Valentin Retailleau.
The gap reached nearly 45 seconds with 27km to go. Across a small rise, the front group lost momentum on the 5km tree-lined descent, only Lapeira accelerating to stay away.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
With just under 17km to go, Lapeira carried a 13-second advantage on the Col de la Gineste (1.3km at 4.3%), but once on the ascent, a swarm from the reduced peloton swallowed his effort.
Andrea Mifsud (Polti-VisitMalta), who attacked on the climb, accelerated for a second time on the descent, and the rider from Malta was joined by a pair of French riders, Louis Hardouin (Van Rysel-Roubaix) and Axel Mariault (CIC Pro Cycling Academy), creating a gap with 7km to the finish.
The trio never gained more than 10 seconds, and in the final 2km the reduced peloton had them in their sights, and the breakaway ended in the final 800 metres, with Cofidis' Coquard winning the bunch sprint.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.