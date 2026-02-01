GP La Marseillaise: Bryan Coquard surges in bunch sprint for first victory of season

Steffen De Schuyteneer and Alex Molenaar complete the podium in fast finish

EL FERIAL LARRA BELAGUA, SPAIN - AUGUST 02: Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis attacks during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 10 a 175.3km stage from Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva to El Ferial Larra Belagua 1585m / #UCIWT / on September 02, 2025 in El Ferial Larra Belagua, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) surged from the reduced peloton and won the bunch sprint at Grand Prix Cycliste de Marseille La Marseillaise on Sunday.

Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto Intermarché) finished a bike length back for second, while Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) took third.

With 50km to go in the Grand Prix, approximately 35 riders remained in the main peloton, as a repetition of early attacks both failed to stick, but wore down many sets of legs. As the group approached the uncategorised 4km climb to Le Castellet (4.1%), a split began to form, led by a surge from Unibet Rose Rockets' Tomáš Kopecký, joined by his teammate Niklas Larsen.

The Unibet Rose Rockets duo was joined by Clément Izquierdo (Cofids), Hugo Houle (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United), Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and 21-year-old British rider Joseph Brookes (AVC Aix Provence Dole), as well as pairs of riders from Decathlon CMA CGM – Stan Dewulf and Paul Lampiera – and TotalEnergies – Alexandre Delettre and Valentin Retailleau.

