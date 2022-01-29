Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise 2021
Paret-Peintre wins Grand Prix Cycliste la MarseillaiseFrenchman pips Boudat and Coquard in sprint
Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise - Live race coverageFollow all the action from France
How to watch the Grand Prix Marseillaise - TV, live streamNot in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here
Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise 202131 January 2021 | Marseille | 1.1
How to watch the Grand Prix Marseillaise - TV, live stream
News Not in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here
2021 GP Cycliste la Marseillaise - Start list
Start List Provisional starters as of January 27, 2021
