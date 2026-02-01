Cyclo-cross World Championships: Delano Heeren scores a home gold for the Netherlands

Delano Heeren celebrates the win in the junior men's race in Hulst

Dutch racer Delano Heeren scored another gold medal for the home nation at the Cyclo-cross World Championships, soloing to the finish to win the junior men's rainbow jersey.

The 17-year-old's success follows on from the Netherlands' success in the mixed relay, which Heeren also participated in, and Lucinda Brand's elite women's triumph on Saturday.

Heeren came from behind on the last lap of the race to overtake Filippo Grigolini (Italy), who crashed twice late on to cede the lead. He finished nine seconds down, while Giel Lejeune (Belgium) rounded out the podium at 10 seconds.

European champion Grigolini had hit the front early on before going clear after an acceleration midway through the race. He left his rivals behind and looked the favourite to improve on his bronze medal last year and take the rainbow jersey.

Behind him, Lejeune and 2025 silver medallist Soren Bruyère Joumard (France) were among those leading the chase, though nobody seemed able to match the solo Italian out front.

Grigolini kept adding to his lead, pushing the advantage to 12 seconds with two laps to run. Behind, it became clear that Bruyère Joumard wouldn't repeat his result from last year as he dropped back from Lejeune in the chase. The Belgian couldn't make any real inroads into Grigolini's lead, however.

Instead, it was Heeren who came through to join the battle. The Dutchman had come from behind to make it to Lejeune, but up front Grigolini was only adding to his lead, making it a 20-second advantage on the penultimate lap of the 40-minute race.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Heeren began to push, however, going alone and leaving Lejeune behind. His acceleration made a difference, halving Grigolini's lead by the start of the final lap.

Grigolini was under pressure, but looked to be holding on, adding a couple of seconds to his advantage. However, he fell apart on the final lap of the race, crashing twice with the rainbow jersey in his grasp.

Heeren needed no invitation to strike, and duly race on past Grigolini, staying upright for the remainder of the race to take home the title of world champion.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling