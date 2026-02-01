Cyclo-cross World Championships: Delano Heeren scores a home gold for the Netherlands

Race Results
By published

17-year-old beats Filippo Grigolini and Giel Lejeune to take title

HULST, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 01: Delano Heeren of Netherlands celebrates at finish line as race winner during 77th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2026 - Men&amp;apos;s Junior / #UCIWT / on February 01, 2026 in Hulst, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Delano Heeren celebrates the win in the junior men's race in Hulst (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Dutch racer Delano Heeren scored another gold medal for the home nation at the Cyclo-cross World Championships, soloing to the finish to win the junior men's rainbow jersey.

The 17-year-old's success follows on from the Netherlands' success in the mixed relay, which Heeren also participated in, and Lucinda Brand's elite women's triumph on Saturday.

Behind him, Lejeune and 2025 silver medallist Soren Bruyère Joumard (France) were among those leading the chase, though nobody seemed able to match the solo Italian out front.

Grigolini kept adding to his lead, pushing the advantage to 12 seconds with two laps to run. Behind, it became clear that Bruyère Joumard wouldn't repeat his result from last year as he dropped back from Lejeune in the chase. The Belgian couldn't make any real inroads into Grigolini's lead, however.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.