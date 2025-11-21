Quiz! Can you name every Tour de France Femmes stage winner since 2022?

By published

Test your memory and list as many winners from the biggest race in women's cycling as you can

Winner Team Visma | Lease a Bike&#039;s French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot celebrates on the podium for the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race at the end of the 9th and final stage (out of 9) 124.1 km from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel, in Chatel, eastern France on August 3, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
France's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot scooped the yellow jersey in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's time for another cycling quiz, and something for you cycling fans to sink your teeth into as we hit the depths of the off-season lull.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) confirmed last week that she aims to defend her Tour de France Femmes title in 2026, whilst also targeting some key one-day Classics. With this in mind, we thought it was high time to look back on the four editions of the modern Tour de France Femmes and test your memory!

With such a varied route, ample types of riders have an opportunity to claim a coveted stage victory – or perhaps even more – in 2026, but who would they join on the honours list if they did?

