Quiz! Can you name every Tour de France Femmes stage winner since 2022?

It's time for another cycling quiz, and something for you cycling fans to sink your teeth into as we hit the depths of the off-season lull.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) confirmed last week that she aims to defend her Tour de France Femmes title in 2026, whilst also targeting some key one-day Classics. With this in mind, we thought it was high time to look back on the four editions of the modern Tour de France Femmes and test your memory!

The route for the fifth edition of the Tour de France Femmes has already been announced, with the nine-day stage race starting in Switzerland and featuring several rolling stages before an individual time trial, ascents of Mont Ventoux and the Col d'Eze, and a finish on the French Riviera in Nice.

With such a varied route, ample types of riders have an opportunity to claim a coveted stage victory – or perhaps even more – in 2026, but who would they join on the honours list if they did?

So, how many stage winners of the Tour de France Femmes since its relaunch in 2022 can you name?

With 33 stages to put a name to, we're giving you a very generous time cut of 10 minutes. Of course, should you need an extra helping hand, don't be afraid to ask for some hints by signing in or registering via the top right corner of the page!

As always, bon chance!

