Quiz! How many Tour de France yellow jersey winners can you name?
Test your knowledge of the biggest race in men's cycling
The Tour de France might still be more than eight months away, but with the 24 October announcement that saw the unveiling of the 2026 route and the route for the nine-stage Tour de France Femmes, we thought it would be the perfect time for a Tour-themed quiz.
All being well, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will eye a record-equalling fifth Tour title next July, but that's not to say the likes of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's new talisman in Remco Evenepoel won't be trying to spoil the party come Paris.
If the Slovenian were able to win a fifth maillot jaune outright, though, it would put him in an elite club of just five men to accomplish the feat. What's more, Pogačar would be the first new entrant to this exclusive circle for over three decades.
So, what better way to celebrate 253 days to go until the Grand Départ in Barcelona than with a quiz all about the yellow jersey holders! Specifically, how many men's Tour de France winners can you name?
Given that Le Tour stretches back to 1903, we're giving you a generous 20-minute time limit to dig deep into the corners of your brain for as many yellow jersey winners as you possibly can. Fret not, should you come unstuck by the sheer might of the challenge, hints are available by signing in or registering via the top right corner of the page!
Bon chance!
