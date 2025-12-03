Korey Boddington named Australian cyclist of the year while Sarah Gigante and Jay Vine secure road awards
'Korey’s story of determination – learning to walk and talk again after his life-changing injuries, then dedicating himself to his Paralympic dream – challenges our assumptions about what we can all achieve' says AusCycling CEO
The Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy has been awarded to Korey Boddington, with the Queenslander claiming the title of Australian Cyclist of the Year after taking four titles at the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships in October, also breaking two world records along the way.
Sarah Gigante and Jay Vine clinched the road athletes of the year category; the gravel awards went to Nicole Frain and Brendan Johnston; Rebecca Henderson and Daniel Booker took home the mountain bike awards; and Alessia McCaig and Leigh Hoffman claimed the track category. The world title-winning Mixed Relay Team Time Trial grouping of Amanda Spratt, Brodie Chapman, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, Luke Plapp, Michael Matthews and Jay Vine were awarded team of the year.
“Throughout this year, Australia’s cyclists and riders have shown the discipline, perseverance and strength of character it takes to succeed on our sport’s biggest stage," said Marne Fechner, Chief Executive Officer of AusCycling, in a media release.
“Korey’s performances on the track, highlighted by his four World Championship gold medals, have been nothing short of outstanding. Just as importantly, Korey’s story of determination – learning to walk and talk again after his life-changing injuries, then dedicating himself to his Paralympic dream – challenges our assumptions about what we can all achieve.
Boddington was hit by a van as an 11-year-old, with injuries including nerve damage to his right arm and then at 15, a serious motocross accident left him with an acquired brain injury. In 2023, he started cycling on the track and quickly proved himself on the international stage, winning a Paralympic gold medal in 2024.
“To become the Australian Cyclist of the Year less than two years since becoming competitive [in] cycling – that is a remarkable achievement,” said Fechner.
Last year, the Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy, which has been awarded since 1958, was given jointly to Olympic gold medallists on the road Grace Brown and BMX racer Saya Sakakibara, while in 2023, para-cyclist Amanda Reid joined the honour roll.
“For two para-cyclists to win the Oppy in the last three years reflects the strength and depth of Australian para-cycling,” Fechner said.
2025 awards across the categories:
- Australian Cyclist of the Year, Korey Boddington
- BMX Freestyle Female Athlete of the Year, Natalya Diehm
- BMX Freestyle Male Athlete of the Year, Logan Martin
- BMX Race Female Athlete of the Year, Saya Sakakibara
- BMX Race Male Athlete of the Year, Izaac Kennedy
- Para-cycling Road Female Athlete of the Year, Lauren Parker
- Para-cycling Road Male Athlete of the Year, Darren Hicks
- Para-cycling Track Female Athlete of the Year, Tahlia Clayton-Goodie
- Para-cycling Track Male Athlete of the Year, Korey Boddington
- Mountain Bike Female Athlete of the Year, Rebecca Henderson
- Mountain Bike Male Athlete of the Year, Daniel Booker
- Road Female Athlete of the Year, Sarah Gigante
- Road Male Athlete of the Year, Jay Vine
- Track Female Athlete of the Year, Alessia McCaig
- Track Male Athlete of the Year, Leigh Hoffman
- Team of the Year, Mixed Relay Team Time Trial (Amanda Spratt, Brodie Chapman, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, Luke Plapp, Michael Matthews, Jay Vine)
- Cyclocross Female Athlete of the Year, Peta Mullens
- Cyclocross Male Athlete of the Year, Tristan Nash
- Esport Female Athlete of the Year, Matilda Field
- Esport Male Athlete of the Year, Josh Harris
- Gravel Female Athlete of the Year, Nicole Frain
- Gravel Male Athlete of the Year, Brendan Johnston
- Junior BMX Female Athlete of the Year, Charli Guy
- Junior BMX Male Athlete of the Year, Cameron Gatt
- Junior Mountain Bike Female Athlete of the Year, Lacey Adams
- Junior Mountain Bike Male Athlete of the Year, Connor Wright
- Junior Road Female Athlete of the Year, Hannah Gianatti
- Junior Road Male Athlete of the Year, Max Goold
- Junior Track Female Athlete of the Year, Anna Dubier
- Junior Track Male Athlete of the Year, Toby Jones
- Masters BMX Female Athlete of the Year, Nerida Stokes
- Masters BMX Male Athlete of the Year, Corey Frieswyk
- Masters Mountain Bike Female Athlete of the Year, Bev Anderson
- Masters Mountain Bike Male Athlete of the Year, Randal Huntington
- Masters Road Female Athlete of the Year, Jenny Pettenon
- Masters Road Male Athlete of the Year, Roger Cull
- Masters Track Female Athlete of the Year, Genevieve Jordan
- Masters Track Male Athlete of the Year, Jim Veal
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
