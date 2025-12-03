Korey Boddington named Australian cyclist of the year while Sarah Gigante and Jay Vine secure road awards

The Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy has been awarded to Korey Boddington, with the Queenslander claiming the title of Australian Cyclist of the Year after taking four titles at the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships in October, also breaking two world records along the way.

Sarah Gigante and Jay Vine clinched the road athletes of the year category; the gravel awards went to Nicole Frain and Brendan Johnston; Rebecca Henderson and Daniel Booker took home the mountain bike awards; and Alessia McCaig and Leigh Hoffman claimed the track category. The world title-winning Mixed Relay Team Time Trial grouping of Amanda Spratt, Brodie Chapman, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, Luke Plapp, Michael Matthews and Jay Vine were awarded team of the year.

“Throughout this year, Australia’s cyclists and riders have shown the discipline, perseverance and strength of character it takes to succeed on our sport’s biggest stage," said Marne Fechner, Chief Executive Officer of AusCycling, in a media release.

“Korey’s performances on the track, highlighted by his four World Championship gold medals, have been nothing short of outstanding. Just as importantly, Korey’s story of determination – learning to walk and talk again after his life-changing injuries, then dedicating himself to his Paralympic dream – challenges our assumptions about what we can all achieve.

Boddington was hit by a van as an 11-year-old, with injuries including nerve damage to his right arm and then at 15, a serious motocross accident left him with an acquired brain injury. In 2023, he started cycling on the track and quickly proved himself on the international stage, winning a Paralympic gold medal in 2024.

“To become the Australian Cyclist of the Year less than two years since becoming competitive [in] cycling – that is a remarkable achievement,” said Fechner.

Last year, the Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy, which has been awarded since 1958, was given jointly to Olympic gold medallists on the road Grace Brown and BMX racer Saya Sakakibara, while in 2023, para-cyclist Amanda Reid joined the honour roll.

“For two para-cyclists to win the Oppy in the last three years reflects the strength and depth of Australian para-cycling,” Fechner said.

2025 awards across the categories: