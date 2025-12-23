Ben O'Connor and Silke Smulders to lead Jayco AlUla as first Tour Down Under team line-ups revealed

Startlists beginning to take shape for WorldTour openers in January, with big stars among the rosters, and Caleb Ewan as a special guest

COURCHEVEL - COL DE LA LOZE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Ben O&amp;apos;Connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 18 a 171.5km stage from Vif to Courchevel - Col de la Loze 2298m / #UCIWT / on July 24, 2025 in Courchevel - Col de la Loze, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor and Silke Smulders will lead Jayco AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco at the men's and women's Tour Down Under, as the Australian team became the first to confirm their line-ups for their home event.

Despite the racing in Adelaide not kicking off until January 17, with the start of the women's race, Jayco have already confirmed their teams for what is one of the most important events for Australia's only top-tier squads.

No other teams have officially unveiled their final line-ups, but we're expecting to see the likes of Oscar Onley, Simon Clarke and Jay Vine in the men's race, whilst the women's race will feature world champion Magdeleine Vallieres, defending champion Noemi Rüegg, and a full complement of Women's WorldTour teams for the first time ever.

“Heading back to Perth for the summer has been an enormous pleasure. I love Australia, I miss its beaches and friendly, laid-back atmosphere. Training here is brutal and unforgiving sometimes, but it always gives big rewards. I can’t wait to get stuck in for the Aussie summer of racing and do our jersey proud," he said.

"Around the world we try to perform, showcase our talents and aim to throw the hands up in the air with a victory, but coming into Tour Down Under with Team Jayco AlUla will truly mean racing in our home race, bringing that extra dimension of significance. It’ll be great fun and honestly, it is one of the best times of the year."

