'Anything can happen' - Ben O'Connor confirms homecoming for Australian National Road Championships

By published

Jayco-AlUla rider expects numerical advantage to simplify tactics in WA

01/11/2025 – EFGH Singapore Criterium 2025 – Media Day
(Image credit: ASO/Thomas Maheux)

After two seasons away from the Australian National Road Championships, Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) will return to the startlist for the 2026 edition and on familiar roads for the first time.

The Perth native didn't race last year's championships, the first in Western Australia since 1997, and is eagerly looking forward to being in the mix for the national champion's jersey come early January.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.