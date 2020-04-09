Zwift Classics: Watch London International live streaming on Cyclingnews today
By Cyclingnews
Men's teams race to the summit of Box Hill starting at 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
The Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classics resumes with the London International, where the men's teams will race up to the summit of Box Hill on Thursday, April 9, at 7pm BST / 2pm EDT.
The Zwift Classics offers six unique races as the best men’s and women’s teams on Zwift race against each other during the month of April.
The series started on April 5 with the Yorkshire Grand Prix and happens every four days at the same time. Pro/Am women’s teams and Pro/Am men’s teams will alternate racing the six different events.
Pro/Am women’s teams raced the Yorkshire Grand Prix (April 5) and will also lead the racing for the Trofeo Bologna (April 13) and Watopia Cup (April 21).
The Pro/Am men’s teams will line up for the London International (April 9), Richmond Challenge (April 17) and Crit City Slam (April 25).
Each Pro/Am race will feature different race challenges ranging from scratch race format, team points race and individual points.
The teams lined up to race include SEG Racing, Ribble-Weldtite, Hagens Berman Axeon, NTT, Canyon-dhb, Canyon-SRAM and Twenty20.
Zwift Classics
- April 5 - Yorkshire Grand Prix Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
- April 9 - London International Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
- April 13 - Trofeo Bologna Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
- April 17 - Richmond Challenge Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
- April 21 - Watopia Cup Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
- April 25 - Crit City Slam Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
