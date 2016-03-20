Image 1 of 71 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 71 Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner Lizzie Armitstead on the podium (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 3 of 71 Lizzie Armitstead points to the rainbow bands as she crosses the line (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 4 of 71 Lizzie Armitstead checks her distance before celebrating the victory (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 5 of 71 Lizzie Armitstead spiriting to the Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 6 of 71 (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 7 of 71 Leader of the youth Women's WorldTour standings, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) with UCI President Brian Cookson (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 8 of 71 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 9 of 71 Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 10 of 71 Jessy Druyts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 11 of 71 Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 12 of 71 Canyon//SRAM's Beth Duryea on bidon duty (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 13 of 71 Mayuko Hagiwara (WiggleHigh5) at the rear of the bunch in her red and white Japanese national champions jersey (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 14 of 71 Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 15 of 71 Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 16 of 71 Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 17 of 71 The peloton fans across the road (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 18 of 71 Coryn Rivera (UHC) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 19 of 71 World champion Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) in the early-stages (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 20 of 71 The race about to start for real (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 21 of 71 Brian Cookson and Renato Di Rocco from the UCI Management Committee with World champion Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 22 of 71 Brianna Walle (TIBCO Cycling Team) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 23 of 71 USA champ Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 24 of 71 Leader of the youth Women's WorldTour standings, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv), with Renato Di Rocco (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 25 of 71 Megan Guarnier discusses the race prior to the medal ceremony (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 26 of 71 Elizabeth Armitstead with Renato Di Rocco (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 27 of 71 Women's WorldTour leader Elizabeth Armitstead with UCI President Brian Cookson (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 28 of 71 World champion Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) with her trophy (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 29 of 71 USA Champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) was second to her teammate (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 30 of 71 Swiss champ Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 31 of 71 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 32 of 71 The Boels Dolman team was a happy team post-race (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 33 of 71 Number one on the start list and results sheet, Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 34 of 71 Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon) after her best road result so far (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 35 of 71 Carmen Small (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 36 of 71 Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 37 of 71 Tiff Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM) riding to 21st (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 38 of 71 The Canyon//SRAM team (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 39 of 71 The Cervelo Bigla team (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 40 of 71 Italian champion Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM) shows her true colours (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 41 of 71 Eva Lechner and Jolanda Neff get a quick photo in before the race (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 42 of 71 The Cylance team car (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 43 of 71 The Servetto Footon riders relax as Jolanda Neff gets a leg massage (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 44 of 71 Orica-AIS' Lizzie Williams has plenty of info and encouragement on her handlebars (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 45 of 71 The Orica-AIS team with Loren Rowney riding to sign on (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 46 of 71 Floortje Mackaij (Team Liv-Plantur) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 47 of 71 The Cylance team (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 48 of 71 Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) looking focused on the start line (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 49 of 71 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv Cycling Team) and Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) wear the Junior and Elite Women's WorldTour Leader's Jerseys. World champion Lizzie Armitstead took back-to-back victories at Trofeo Alfreo Binda as she soloed to victory in Cittiglio on Sunday. The defending champion launched a late race attack meant to set teammate Megan Guarnier up for a victory. But Armitstead’s powerful attack turned into the race winning move. Guarnier won the chase group sprint for second. Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon), who had led the race over the final time up the Orino, rounded out the podium.

“I did a little more work than what I was told to do on the radio,” said Armitstead. “On the final climb, Rabobank attacked, and because I had done a lot of work to keep the break going, I was dropped. I could see them, and I knew I had to come back.”

Armitstead worked her way across the gap on the Ornio, reaching the leaders on the summit. Neff had around a half-minute advantage at this point, and Armitstead decided to use what she thought would be her final match.

“I came directly back on the top of the climb,” said Armistead. “I attacked directly. It was my last move. Today we were working for Megan, and I was just being a teammate and doing a stupid attack. But nobody saw me coming from behind, and I had a lot of speed.”

Just beyond the three kilometre mark, Armitstead caught Neff. The duo had a five-second advantage over Guarnier’s chase group as they hit the finishing stretch.

“I jumped,” Armitstead explained. “I was sprinting for the line, and Neff couldn’t match my speed.”

“I only caught Jolanda just before the line,” said Guarnier. “We had already opened the sprint, and that’s how I overtook her.”

The Boels-Dolmans 1-2 in Cittiglio shows the team’s continued dominance in the UCI Women’s WorldTour. Three rounds into the inaugural series, and only riders from the Dutch-registered squad have managed to climb to the top step of the podium. Armistead won Strade Bianche at the beginning of March. Chantal Blaak followed suit at Ronde van Drenthe last weekend. Armistead is back on the top step, and back in the UCI Women’s WorldTour leader’s jersey, following round three.

“It’s all down to teamwork,” said Armitstead. “Absolutely.”

Armitstead insisted that it was work done by her teammates that allowed both her and Guarnier to be fresh enough to react when the race winning move went on the penultimate lap of the hilly 123.3 kilometre race. Although each of the 18-kilometre laps included only one GPM climb, the Orino, the entire circuit was rolling. The Cuvio, a steep kilometre-long unclassified climb at the start of each loop, played host to the race’s decisive move.

“The same selection kept happening on every climb,” said Guarnier. “It was just that nothing had stuck yet.”

“This one stuck because of fatigue,” Armistead added.

Armistead, Guarnier and Neff were joined up the road by Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5), Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM), Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) and Rabo-Liv pair Anna van der Breggen and Kasia Niewiadoma. Johansson led the group over the Orino, with 25 kilometres still to race, and by the time they reached the finish line for the start of the final local lap, they had a one-minute advantage over the main bunch.

Neff attacked on the Cuvio and quickly gained an advantage.

“I had in my ear our director telling me it wasn’t our responsibility to chase,” said Armitstead. “He said to stay calm and wait, but I was a little frustrated because I knew the peloton was not that far behind us. [Giorgia] Bronzini was still there. She was riding really strong today, and, of course, in her home WorldTour race, she’s going to be motivated. I didn’t want the peloton coming back.”

The work done by the world champion ensured the group’s success and her own. Armitstead’s pace-making kept the peloton at bay and eventually set the stage for the drop, chase to return and attack that delivered her first across the line, onto the first step, and into the UCI Women’s WorldTour leader’s jersey.

“I’m not interested in keeping the jersey,” said Armitstead, when asked if she planned to defend her lead in the Women’s WorldTour. “I have a nicer one.”

Then Armitstead laughed and added: “It gives me pride to be winning the Women’s WorldTour but it’s not a goal this season. I want to be Olympic champion. That’s my goal.”

