Armitstead wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda
World champion tops Guarnier, Neff in Cittiglio
World champion Lizzie Armitstead took back-to-back victories at Trofeo Alfreo Binda as she soloed to victory in Cittiglio on Sunday. The defending champion launched a late race attack meant to set teammate Megan Guarnier up for a victory. But Armitstead’s powerful attack turned into the race winning move. Guarnier won the chase group sprint for second. Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon), who had led the race over the final time up the Orino, rounded out the podium.
“I did a little more work than what I was told to do on the radio,” said Armitstead. “On the final climb, Rabobank attacked, and because I had done a lot of work to keep the break going, I was dropped. I could see them, and I knew I had to come back.”
Armitstead worked her way across the gap on the Ornio, reaching the leaders on the summit. Neff had around a half-minute advantage at this point, and Armitstead decided to use what she thought would be her final match.
“I came directly back on the top of the climb,” said Armistead. “I attacked directly. It was my last move. Today we were working for Megan, and I was just being a teammate and doing a stupid attack. But nobody saw me coming from behind, and I had a lot of speed.”
Just beyond the three kilometre mark, Armitstead caught Neff. The duo had a five-second advantage over Guarnier’s chase group as they hit the finishing stretch.
“I jumped,” Armitstead explained. “I was sprinting for the line, and Neff couldn’t match my speed.”
“I only caught Jolanda just before the line,” said Guarnier. “We had already opened the sprint, and that’s how I overtook her.”
The Boels-Dolmans 1-2 in Cittiglio shows the team’s continued dominance in the UCI Women’s WorldTour. Three rounds into the inaugural series, and only riders from the Dutch-registered squad have managed to climb to the top step of the podium. Armistead won Strade Bianche at the beginning of March. Chantal Blaak followed suit at Ronde van Drenthe last weekend. Armistead is back on the top step, and back in the UCI Women’s WorldTour leader’s jersey, following round three.
“It’s all down to teamwork,” said Armitstead. “Absolutely.”
Armitstead insisted that it was work done by her teammates that allowed both her and Guarnier to be fresh enough to react when the race winning move went on the penultimate lap of the hilly 123.3 kilometre race. Although each of the 18-kilometre laps included only one GPM climb, the Orino, the entire circuit was rolling. The Cuvio, a steep kilometre-long unclassified climb at the start of each loop, played host to the race’s decisive move.
“The same selection kept happening on every climb,” said Guarnier. “It was just that nothing had stuck yet.”
“This one stuck because of fatigue,” Armistead added.
Armistead, Guarnier and Neff were joined up the road by Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5), Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM), Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) and Rabo-Liv pair Anna van der Breggen and Kasia Niewiadoma. Johansson led the group over the Orino, with 25 kilometres still to race, and by the time they reached the finish line for the start of the final local lap, they had a one-minute advantage over the main bunch.
Neff attacked on the Cuvio and quickly gained an advantage.
“I had in my ear our director telling me it wasn’t our responsibility to chase,” said Armitstead. “He said to stay calm and wait, but I was a little frustrated because I knew the peloton was not that far behind us. [Giorgia] Bronzini was still there. She was riding really strong today, and, of course, in her home WorldTour race, she’s going to be motivated. I didn’t want the peloton coming back.”
The work done by the world champion ensured the group’s success and her own. Armitstead’s pace-making kept the peloton at bay and eventually set the stage for the drop, chase to return and attack that delivered her first across the line, onto the first step, and into the UCI Women’s WorldTour leader’s jersey.
“I’m not interested in keeping the jersey,” said Armitstead, when asked if she planned to defend her lead in the Women’s WorldTour. “I have a nicer one.”
Then Armitstead laughed and added: “It gives me pride to be winning the Women’s WorldTour but it’s not a goal this season. I want to be Olympic champion. That’s my goal.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:11:10
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon
|0:00:04
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:00:39
|9
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:01:06
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|11
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|14
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|16
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|17
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|18
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|19
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|20
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|21
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|22
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|23
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|24
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|25
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|26
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|27
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|28
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|29
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Blr) Bepink
|30
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
|31
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|32
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|33
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
|34
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|35
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|36
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|37
|Nicole Brandli (Swi) Servetto Footon
|38
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|39
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|40
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|41
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|42
|Laura Lozano (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
|43
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|44
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|45
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|0:01:15
|46
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:01:42
|47
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:01:43
|48
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:52
|49
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|50
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:06:51
|51
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|52
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|53
|Anna Solovey (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|54
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|55
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|56
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|57
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|58
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|59
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Sina Frei (Swi) SUI
|61
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|62
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|63
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|64
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|65
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Servetto Footon
|66
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|67
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|68
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|69
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|70
|Linda Indergand (Swi) SUI
|71
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|72
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|73
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|74
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|75
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
|77
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|78
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:06:56
|79
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|80
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:07:05
|81
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|NA
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|NA
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle High5
|NA
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|NA
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|NA
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|NA
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|NA
|Lotta Lepisto (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|NA
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|NA
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|NA
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|NA
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|NA
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products
|NA
|Miriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|NA
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|NA
|Rachele Barberi (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|NA
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|NA
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|NA
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|NA
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|NA
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|NA
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|NA
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|NA
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|NA
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|NA
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|NA
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|NA
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|NA
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|NA
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|NA
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|NA
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|NA
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|NA
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|NA
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|NA
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|NA
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|NA
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
|NA
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|NA
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|NA
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|NA
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|NA
|Svetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|NA
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|NA
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|NA
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|NA
|Willeke Knoll (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|NA
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|NA
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|NA
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|NA
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|NA
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|NA
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|NA
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|NA
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|NA
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|NA
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|NA
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|NA
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Servetto Footon
|NA
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
|NA
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|NA
|Bethany Ann Allen (USA) INPA - Bianchi
|NA
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|NA
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|NA
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini
|NA
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|NA
|Manuela De Iulis (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|NA
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|NA
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|NA
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|NA
|Silvja Latozaite (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|NA
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|NA
|Sara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|NA
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|NA
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|NA
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) FRA
|NA
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) FRA
|NA
|Fanny Leleu (Fra) FRA
|NA
|Emilie Rochedy (Fra) FRA
|NA
|Manon Souyris (Fra) FRA
|NA
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra) FRA
|NA
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) SUI
|NA
|Aline Seitz (Swi) SUI
|NA
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) SUI
|NS
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
