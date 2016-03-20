Trending

Armitstead wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda

World champion tops Guarnier, Neff in Cittiglio

Image 1 of 71

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 71

Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner Lizzie Armitstead on the podium

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 3 of 71

Lizzie Armitstead points to the rainbow bands as she crosses the line

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 4 of 71

Lizzie Armitstead checks her distance before celebrating the victory

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 5 of 71

Lizzie Armitstead spiriting to the Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 6 of 71

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 7 of 71

Leader of the youth Women's WorldTour standings, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) with UCI President Brian Cookson

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 8 of 71

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 9 of 71

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 10 of 71

Jessy Druyts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 11 of 71

Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 12 of 71

Canyon//SRAM's Beth Duryea on bidon duty

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 13 of 71

Mayuko Hagiwara (WiggleHigh5) at the rear of the bunch in her red and white Japanese national champions jersey

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 14 of 71

Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 15 of 71

Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 16 of 71

Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 17 of 71

The peloton fans across the road

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 18 of 71

Coryn Rivera (UHC)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 19 of 71

World champion Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) in the early-stages

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 20 of 71

The race about to start for real

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 21 of 71

Brian Cookson and Renato Di Rocco from the UCI Management Committee with World champion Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 22 of 71

Brianna Walle (TIBCO Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 23 of 71

USA champ Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 24 of 71

Leader of the youth Women's WorldTour standings, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv), with Renato Di Rocco

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 25 of 71

Megan Guarnier discusses the race prior to the medal ceremony

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 26 of 71

Elizabeth Armitstead with Renato Di Rocco

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 27 of 71

Women's WorldTour leader Elizabeth Armitstead with UCI President Brian Cookson

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 28 of 71

World champion Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) with her trophy

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 29 of 71

USA Champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) was second to her teammate

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 30 of 71

Swiss champ Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 31 of 71

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 32 of 71

The Boels Dolman team was a happy team post-race

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 33 of 71

Number one on the start list and results sheet, Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 34 of 71

Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon) after her best road result so far

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 35 of 71

Carmen Small (Cervelo Bigla)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 36 of 71

Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 37 of 71

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM) riding to 21st

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 38 of 71

The Canyon//SRAM team

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 39 of 71

The Cervelo Bigla team

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 40 of 71

Italian champion Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM) shows her true colours

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 41 of 71

Eva Lechner and Jolanda Neff get a quick photo in before the race

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 42 of 71

The Cylance team car

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 43 of 71

The Servetto Footon riders relax as Jolanda Neff gets a leg massage

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 44 of 71

Orica-AIS' Lizzie Williams has plenty of info and encouragement on her handlebars

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 45 of 71

The Orica-AIS team with Loren Rowney riding to sign on

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 46 of 71

Floortje Mackaij (Team Liv-Plantur)

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 47 of 71

The Cylance team

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 48 of 71

Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) looking focused on the start line

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 49 of 71

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv Cycling Team) and Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) wear the Junior and Elite Women's WorldTour Leader's Jerseys. The riders are accompanied by UCI Management Committee member Renato Di Rocco, UCI President Brian Cookson and CSP President Mario Minervino.

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 50 of 71

Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) rides at the end of the peloton in the first short lap of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 51 of 71

Clara Koppenburg attacks the switchbacks aggressively in the second short lap of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 52 of 71

Jolanda Neff (Servetto-Footon) stays in the front of the race during the technical descent in the third, short lap of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 53 of 71

Local folk musicians entertain the crowd in the finishing straight of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 54 of 71

Lizzie Armitstead wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda - a 123.3km road race from Gavirate to Cittiglio on March 20th 2016.

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 55 of 71

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) sprints against Jolanda Neff (Servetto-Footon) for the second place of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 56 of 71

Megan Guarnier, Lizzie Armitstead (both Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) and Jolanda Neff (Servetto-Footon) stand on the top of the podium of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 57 of 71

Megan Guarnier, Lizzie Armitstead (both Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) and Jolanda Neff (Servetto-Footon) celebrate on the top of the podium of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 58 of 71

Megan Guarnier, Lizzie Armitstead (both Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) and Jolanda Neff (Servetto-Footon) celebrate on the top of the podium of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 59 of 71

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) rides in the main pack in the first, short lap of Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 60 of 71

Carmen Small (Cervelo-Bigla Cycling Team) leads the race in the first, short lap of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 61 of 71

Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 - Ridebiker) tackles one of climbs of the big loop of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 62 of 71

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv Cycling Team) sets the pace in the first half of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 63 of 71

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team), Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv Cycling Team) and Floortje Mackaaj (Liv-Plantur Cycling Team) line up for the start of the start of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 64 of 71

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) stands in for a selfie with a fan, before the start of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 65 of 71

Floortje Mackaaj (Liv-Plantur Cycling Team) waves at fans before the start of Trofeo Alfredo Binda - a 123.3km road race from Gavirate to Cittiglio on March 20.

(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 66 of 71

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 71

Jolanda Neff, on the attack for most of the finale, gets caught at the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 71

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 71

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) blasts out of the chase group to take second from Neff

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 71

Women's WorldTour leader Lizzie Armitstead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 71

Megan Guarnier, Lizzie Armitstead and Jolanda Neff on the Cittiglio podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World champion Lizzie Armitstead took back-to-back victories at Trofeo Alfreo Binda as she soloed to victory in Cittiglio on Sunday. The defending champion launched a late race attack meant to set teammate Megan Guarnier up for a victory. But Armitstead’s powerful attack turned into the race winning move. Guarnier won the chase group sprint for second. Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon), who had led the race over the final time up the Orino, rounded out the podium.

“I did a little more work than what I was told to do on the radio,” said Armitstead. “On the final climb, Rabobank attacked, and because I had done a lot of work to keep the break going, I was dropped. I could see them, and I knew I had to come back.”

Armitstead worked her way across the gap on the Ornio, reaching the leaders on the summit. Neff had around a half-minute advantage at this point, and Armitstead decided to use what she thought would be her final match.

“I came directly back on the top of the climb,” said Armistead. “I attacked directly. It was my last move. Today we were working for Megan, and I was just being a teammate and doing a stupid attack. But nobody saw me coming from behind, and I had a lot of speed.”

Just beyond the three kilometre mark, Armitstead caught Neff. The duo had a five-second advantage over Guarnier’s chase group as they hit the finishing stretch.

“I jumped,” Armitstead explained. “I was sprinting for the line, and Neff couldn’t match my speed.”

“I only caught Jolanda just before the line,” said Guarnier. “We had already opened the sprint, and that’s how I overtook her.”

The Boels-Dolmans 1-2 in Cittiglio shows the team’s continued dominance in the UCI Women’s WorldTour. Three rounds into the inaugural series, and only riders from the Dutch-registered squad have managed to climb to the top step of the podium. Armistead won Strade Bianche at the beginning of March. Chantal Blaak followed suit at Ronde van Drenthe last weekend. Armistead is back on the top step, and back in the UCI Women’s WorldTour leader’s jersey, following round three.

“It’s all down to teamwork,” said Armitstead. “Absolutely.”

Armitstead insisted that it was work done by her teammates that allowed both her and Guarnier to be fresh enough to react when the race winning move went on the penultimate lap of the hilly 123.3 kilometre race. Although each of the 18-kilometre laps included only one GPM climb, the Orino, the entire circuit was rolling. The Cuvio, a steep kilometre-long unclassified climb at the start of each loop, played host to the race’s decisive move.

“The same selection kept happening on every climb,” said Guarnier. “It was just that nothing had stuck yet.”

“This one stuck because of fatigue,” Armistead added.

Armistead, Guarnier and Neff were joined up the road by Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5), Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM), Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) and Rabo-Liv pair Anna van der Breggen and Kasia Niewiadoma. Johansson led the group over the Orino, with 25 kilometres still to race, and by the time they reached the finish line for the start of the final local lap, they had a one-minute advantage over the main bunch.

Neff attacked on the Cuvio and quickly gained an advantage.

“I had in my ear our director telling me it wasn’t our responsibility to chase,” said Armitstead. “He said to stay calm and wait, but I was a little frustrated because I knew the peloton was not that far behind us. [Giorgia] Bronzini was still there. She was riding really strong today, and, of course, in her home WorldTour race, she’s going to be motivated. I didn’t want the peloton coming back.”

The work done by the world champion ensured the group’s success and her own. Armitstead’s pace-making kept the peloton at bay and eventually set the stage for the drop, chase to return and attack that delivered her first across the line, onto the first step, and into the UCI Women’s WorldTour leader’s jersey.

“I’m not interested in keeping the jersey,” said Armitstead, when asked if she planned to defend her lead in the Women’s WorldTour. “I have a nicer one.”

Then Armitstead laughed and added: “It gives me pride to be winning the Women’s WorldTour but it’s not a goal this season. I want to be Olympic champion. That’s my goal.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:11:10
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:01
3Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon0:00:04
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:11
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS0:00:39
9Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:01:06
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
11Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
16Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
17Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
18Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
19Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
20Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
21Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
22Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
23Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
24Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
25Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
26Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
27Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
28Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
29Olga Zabelinskaya (Blr) Bepink
30Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
31Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
32Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
33Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
34Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
35Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
36Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
37Nicole Brandli (Swi) Servetto Footon
38Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
39Lauren Komanski (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
40Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
41Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
42Laura Lozano (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
43Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:13
44Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High50:01:15
46Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:01:42
47Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:01:43
48Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:52
49Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:27
50Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata0:06:51
51Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
52Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
53Anna Solovey (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
54Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
55Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
56Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
57Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
58Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
59Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Sina Frei (Swi) SUI
61Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
62Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
63Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
64Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
65Eva Lechner (Ita) Servetto Footon
66Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
67Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
68Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
69Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
70Linda Indergand (Swi) SUI
71Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
72Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
73Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
74Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
75Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
77Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
78Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:06:56
79Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
80Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:07:05
81Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
NAKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
NAAnna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle High5
NARoxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
NATrixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
NAAlexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
NACarmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
NALotta Lepisto (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
NAJoelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
NAGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
NALoren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
NASimona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
NAIngrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products
NAMiriam Bjornsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
NAShelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
NARachele Barberi (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
NASheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
NAAlison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
NALauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
NAKathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
NABrianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
NAFloortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
NAMolly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
NAAbigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
NADiana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
NAAnnie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
NAAude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
NASeverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
NAVictorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
NAGreta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
NACharlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
NASpela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
NAJelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
NALex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
NASilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
NASimona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
NAKseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
NALenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
NATatiana Antoshina (Rus) Astana Pro Team
NAArianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
NANatalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
NASofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team
NASvetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Astana Pro Team
NAEllen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini
NAAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
NASusanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
NAWilleke Knoll (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
NAJanneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
NAJermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
NAEsra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
NAPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
NAAnnelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
NAKaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
NAKelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
NAJessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
NAAnn-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
NAValerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
NADemmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
NAAlice Gasparini (Ita) Servetto Footon
NAKatia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
NAMichela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
NABethany Ann Allen (USA) INPA - Bianchi
NAAllie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
NAJessica Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
NASari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini
NANina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
NAManuela De Iulis (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
NABeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
NAMonia Baccaille (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
NANicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
NASilvja Latozaite (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
NANicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
NASara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
NAElena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
NASoraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
NASandrine Bideau (Fra) FRA
NASoline Lamboley (Fra) FRA
NAFanny Leleu (Fra) FRA
NAEmilie Rochedy (Fra) FRA
NAManon Souyris (Fra) FRA
NAMarine Strappazzon (Fra) FRA
NARiccarda Mazzotta (Swi) SUI
NAAline Seitz (Swi) SUI
NAAndrea Waldis (Swi) SUI
NSEvelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

 

