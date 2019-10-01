World Championships: Sagan, Pedersen, Van Vleuten and Van der Poel – Podcast

In the final Cyclingnews podcast from the 2019 UCI Road World Championships, we look back at the final two days of action in the elite men’s and women’s road races.

We hear from new rainbow jersey holders Annemiek van Vleuten and Mads Pedersen, along with Coryn Rivera, Amanda Spratt, Peter Sagan, Matteo Trentin, Mathieu van der Poel and Jacob Fuglsang.

We also look back at the week as a whole and discuss the latest on Rohan Dennis, the farcical outcome in the U23 race and how the championships stacked up as a whole.



