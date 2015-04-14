Women's news shorts: Armstrong comes out of retirement for Pan Am Championships

Image 1 of 7 On the last lap of the Snowmass Circuit Race, Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) had dropped Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) and soloed in for the win. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 7 Velocio-SRAM Lisa Brennauer moves into the race lead (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 7 Marra Abbott (LA Sweat) was all smiles on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 4 of 7 Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 7 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was all smiles after the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 7 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) back in the field before her win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 7 Tiffany Crowmell and Tayler Wiles (Image credit: Sean Robinson)

Kristin Armstrong comes out of retirement to race Pan Am Continental Championships individual time trial

Kristin Armstrong, former two-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion, will come out of retirement to compete in the 2015 Pan Am Continental Road Championships held from May 5-10 in Leon, Mexico. Armstrong retired from professional bike racing three years ago.

"I am honored to have been selected as a member of the U.S. Pan American Championship Team and am thrilled to be representing Team USA in my first race back," Armstrong said. "Let the journey begin!"

USA Cycling announced its roster on Tuesday to include Armstrong and Carmen Small for the individual time trial. Small will also compete in the road race with Lauren Hall and Coryn Rivera. “We have a tremendous team,” said Jim Miller, Vice President of Athletics for USA Cycling. "And Kristin’s return to Team USA strengthens our medal potential in Mexico."

Armstrong won Olympic gold medals in 2008 in Beijing and in 2012 in London. She also won time trial world titles in 2006 and 2009.

Velocio-SRAM 1-2 overall at Energiewacht Tour

Not only did Velocio-SRAM snag their first season victory in the stage 3 team time trial at the Energiewacht Tour, they went on to secure the top two places in the overall classification upon the event’s conclusion on Sunday.

Lisa Brennauer, the current time trial world champion, won the overall title by nine seconds ahead of teammate Trixi Worrack and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team).

The team won the stage 2a 14.7-kilometre team time trial, not surprising as they are the three-time world champions in the discipline. During this stage, Velocio-SRAM took over the top five places in the overall with Worrack in the lead. Barbara Guarischi took over the lead during stage 2b. Brennauer took over the top spot when she placed third in a breakaway sprint on stage 3 and held her lead into the stage 4 finale.

"I am really happy to take the win. We just wanted to keep the jersey in our team, it did not matter who would wear it at the end, but of course I’m happy to have it. Trixi was so strong all week and today she was amazing. If she was not there today with me then it would have been very difficult for me to keep the distance to [Anna] Van der Breggen to a minimum. It was such a tough week of racing and the team was great," Brennauer said.



The team’s director Ronny Lauke added, "It was a challenging week and we had to use our strength in numbers from the TTT results to defend the jersey all week. The whole team rode really well to defend the lead, especially in yesterday’s and again today’s stage. It was a tough tour and we are very pleased with the team work, the TTT victory and then to finish 1, 2 on GC is very impressive."

D'hoore and Longo-Borghini move up in World Cup standings ahead of Flèche Wallone

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-Honda) has moved back into the lead of the World Cup standings after placing second in the third round at the women’s Tour of Flanders in April. The Belgian Champion took the early lead after winning the opening round’s Ronde Van Drenthe but lost the lead to Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Doelmans), who won the second round in Cittiglio.

D’hoore is now leading with with 220 points, while Armitstead is in second with 195 points. "I didn’t expect it!" D’hoore said. "Lizzie was not in the top five so I took it. We’ll see how that will go!"

Tour of Flanders winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-Honda) also move up from eighth to third and now has 190 points. The Italian was also fourth in the World Cup in Cittiglio.

The fourth World Cup will be held in La Flèche Wallonne Féminine on April 22 in Belgium.

World Cup standings after round three

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 220 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 195 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 190 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 170 5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 140 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 126 7 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 120 8 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 110 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 104 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 100

Abbott tops NRC after Redlands win; American reminisces about Oak Glen victory

Wiggle-Honda's Mara Abbott won the overall title at the Redlands Bicycle Classic that wrapped up on Sunday in Redlands, California. The five-stage race was the opener for the National Racing Calendar (NRC). Abbott placed second to Alison Jackson (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) in stage 1 and earned 20 points, won stage 3 atop Oak Glen for 30 points and the overall title for an additional 200 points, totaling a 250-point lead.

Amber Neben, who opened her road season at the San Dimas Stage race two weeks ago, is now sitting in second place with 170 points after placing second in stage 3 and placing second overall. Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air’s Allie Dragoo is in third place with 144 points after she placed third in stages 2 and 3, and third overall.

Abbott, a two-time Giro Rosa winner, competed for the team LA Sweat during the Redlands Bicycle Classic. Although she is considered one of the top climbers and general classification riders in the country (and world), she had never won the Redlands Bicycle Classic. In the past, she had finished second overall three times. She had won the Oak Glen stage back in 2007, which was her first professional victory.

"This was a really special victory for me because I won Oak Glen in 2007 – which was the last time that they held this stage – it was my very first professional win," Abbott added. "It’s a cool race. It’s one of those ones where the town loves having you there. It’s a cool race."

National Racing Calendar top 10 after Redlands Bicycle Classic

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 250 pts 2 Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise 170 3 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air 144 4 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 130 5 Katharine Hal (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 124 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 110 7 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air 100 8 Flavia Oliveira (Col) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise 80 9 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 66 10 Miranda Griffiths (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 60

Novant Health Invitational Criterium win increases Barnes' NCC lead

Hannah Barnes increased her lead in women’s individual standings for the National Criterium Calendar (NCC) when she won her second consecutive round at the Novant Health Invitational Criterium on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Briton had taken the early lead when she won the series’ opener at the Sunny King Criterium at the end of March.

She is leading with 240 points (120 points for each win) while Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking) is sitting in second place with 144 points and Tina Pic (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) is in third with 114. Allar placed third in both rounds and Pic placed fourth in the Novant Health Invitational Criterium and seventh at the Sunny King Criterium.

Barnes' team UnitedHealthcare is also leading the women’s team standings with 438 points ahead of runner-up team ISCorp Cycilng p/b Smart Choice MRI’s 267 points and Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking is in third with 217.

The NCC series will continue with round three at the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling on May 3 in California.

National Criterium Calendar top 10 after Novant Health Invitational Criterium

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (Gbr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 240 pts 2 Erica Allar (USA) Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 144 3 Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth 114 4 Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI 96 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 90 6 Jamie Gilgen (USA) (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge 90 7 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 90 8 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-To the Top 90 9 Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI 87 10 Yussely Soto (USA) ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI 84

Batty wins again in Bonelli Park, leads Pro XCT series

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) has won the third round of the USA Cycling Pro XCT at Bonelli Park in San Dimas, California on Saturday. She once again beat her compatriot Catharine Pendrel (Luna) by one second and Jenny Rissveds (Scott-ODLO Mtb Racing Team) by 17 seconds.

"I’ve worked so hard leading up to this," Batty said. "Hats off to Catharine for not making it easy! I really just had fun with it, throwing the rhythm off and dictating how I wanted it to go. I threw an attack in the corner and left it all out there."

Batty also won the Bonelli Park XC event, the opening round, held March 14. She beat Luna Pro Team teammates Pendrel and Georgia Gould.

Nash took the win in round two at Fontana XC held on March 21 in Fontana. She soloed to the win just ahead of the two-up sprint between her teammate Gould in second and Batty in third place.

Batty is leading the series with 200 points ahead of Pendrel with 150 points and Gould with 125.

The fourth round will be at the Subaru Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California on April 18.

USA Cycling Pro Cross-Country Tour standings after round three

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 200 pts 2 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 150 3 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 125 4 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 114 5 Erin Huck (USA) Scott 3Rox Racing 71 6 Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stans NoTubes 65 7 Larissa Connors (USA) Ridebiker Alliance 62 8 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 44 9 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-ODLO Mtb Racing Team 40 10 Sandra Walter (USA) Liv Cycling 30

Video: Tiffany Cromwell video diary - part four: Behind the scenes at the Tour of Flanders

In the latest installment of Tiffany Cromwell's video diary for Cyclingnews, the 26-year-old takes us behind the scenes with Velocio-SRAM at the Tour of Flanders.