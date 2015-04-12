Trending

Schurter and Batty take Bonelli Park victories

International podiums in Southern California

Image 1 of 72

Nino Schurter (Scott) wins the HC race at Bonelli Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 72

Jenny Rissveds (Scott) leading the race on lap one.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 72

Nina Baum (NoTubes) climbs through the tall grasses on lap four

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 72

Kate Courtney (Specialized) riding in the top ten on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 72

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) seemed to be having a good outing.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 72

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) climbing just behind the leaders on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 72

Chloe Woodruff (NoTubes Niner) riding in fourth place on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 72

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding in third position on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 72

Jenny Rissveds (Scott) with the race lead on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 72

Emily Shields (NoTubes) riding well on lap one.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 72

Caroine Mani (Raleigh Clement) crossing over the top of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 72

Nina Baum (NoTubes) making a pass at the top of the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 72

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading on the starting loop.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 72

USA Champion Lea Davison taking the hole shot in the Elite Women’s race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 72

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) and Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) have faced each other many times on cyclocross bikes.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 72

Chatting in the shade before call-ups (L to R) Nina Baum (NoTubes), Emily Shields (NoTubes), and Chloe Woodruff (NoTubes-Niner).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 72

Emily Shields (NoTubes) clearing a man-made rock obstacle

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 72

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) was locked in battle with Emily Batty the whole race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 72

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) having no trouble with the log obstacles.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 72

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was all smiles after the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 72

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) was totally spent at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 72

Jenny Rissveds (Scott) was pleased with her result

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 72

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) throws her bike over the line to win at Bonelli Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 72

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) out-sprints Catharine Pendrel to take the victory.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 72

USA Champion Lea Davison (Specialized) climbing late in the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 72

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) climbing on lap five

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 72

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) probably had the “ride of the day” by bridging up to Batty and Pendrel

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 72

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) attacking on one of the climbs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 72

Evelyn Dong (Sho-Air Cannondale) riding the uphill switchbacks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 72

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) riding over a rock obstacle.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 72

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was near the front but not in contention for the podium today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 72

Larissa Connors (Ridebiker Alliance) riding in 6th place at the log obstacles.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 72

Jenny Rissveds (Scott) lost the lead but was never far from the front.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 72

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) clearing the logs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 72

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was one of the pre-race favorites

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 72

Maghalie Rochette (Team Luna) doing her warm-up routine

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 72

Stans NoTubes-Niner riders (L to R) Kaylee Blevins and Chloe Woodruff.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 72

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was going for two wins in a row at Bonelli Park.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 72

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was glued to Pendrel throughout the event.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 72

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) descending behind Rissveds on lap two.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 72

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo) about to pounce

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 42 of 72

Raphaël Gagné (Rocky Mountain)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 43 of 72

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) (Centre) won the last race at Bonelli Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 44 of 72

Team Kona (L to R) Barry Wicks, Spenser Paxson, Kris Sneddon

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 45 of 72

The Elite men tried to find shade prior to call-ups. Some also wore ice vests

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 46 of 72

Nino Shurter (Scott) chats with Kohei Yamamoto (Trek Factory Racing) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 47 of 72

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing) got the third call-up today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 48 of 72

Henrique Avancini (Canondale) won the start on grass

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 49 of 72

Nearly 100 Elite men started today’s race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 50 of 72

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale) leading during the start loop but Schurter was glued to his wheel

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 51 of 72

Three Trek riders on a fire road climb on lap five

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 52 of 72

Nino Schurter (Scott) pulling away slightly on his last lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 53 of 72

Kerry Werner (Raleigh Clement) with two laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 54 of 72

Nino Schurter (Scott) celebrates his win in front of the Bonelli Park crowd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 55 of 72

Race announcers (L to R) Christian Vande Velde, Bob Roll, Larry Longo, and Colt McElwaine

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 56 of 72

Ryan Woodall (Team TGB/Felt Bicycle)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 57 of 72

Menso de Jong (Cliff Bar Cycling)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 58 of 72

Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air/Cannondale)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 59 of 72

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM/TLD Race Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 60 of 72

Stephen Ettinger (Sho-Air/Cannondale)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 61 of 72

Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3 Rox Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 62 of 72

Kerry Werner (Raleight-Clement Cycling)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 63 of 72

Spencer Paxson (Kona)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 64 of 72

Team Clif Bar

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 65 of 72

Raphaël Gagné (Rocky Mountain)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 66 of 72

Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez (Trek)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 67 of 72

Kohei Yamamoto (Trek)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 68 of 72

Hector Fern Riveros Paez (Raleigh Clement Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 69 of 72

Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 70 of 72

Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez (Trek)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 71 of 72

Raphaël Gagné (Rocky Mountain)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 72 of 72

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) congratulates Nino Schurter (Scott) on his victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Three-time World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott-ODLO Mtb Racing Team) took the early lead and parlayed it to victory in the Bonelli Park US Cup race, holding a slim lead at the line over runner-up Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Bicycles), with Spaniard Sergio Mantecon (Trek) in third.

Although Cannondale Factory Racing’s Henrique Avancini put in the first attack, hitting out hard on the opening lap, it was Schurter who jumped away up the gravel climb to a lead that was nearly scuttled by a puncture on lap five.

Mantecon and Gagne had been working together to slowly pull back Schurter’s lead, and were helped when Schurter had to stop to change the rear puncture. Unfortunately, Schurter once again pulled away with ease toward the start of the penultimate lap. Tired from the chase, Mantecon and Gagne fought hard to keep the Swiss Champion in their sights, only to see Schurter take the win convincingly.

“It was a super tough course out there,“ said Schurter at the finish. “You have to be really careful in cornering. One mistake and you’re crashing. I like the shorter climbs so it was a perfect course for me.”

It the women's race, it was Canadians who led the way, with Emily Batty (Trek) taking a sprint victory over world champion and compatriot Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team), with Swede Jenny Rissveds (Scott-ODLO Mtb Racing Team) third.

Luna Pro Cycling’s Georgia Gould got hole shot, with Specialized’s Lea Davison charging hard just behind. The women flew around the start loop and headed out for the first of six laps. Rissveds was first to attack and establish a commanding lead over the chasing group which contained the Luna Pro contingent of Gould, Katerina Nash and Catharine Pendrel, along with Batty, Erin Huck (Scott 3 Rox) and Larissa Connors (Ridebiker Alliance).

By the second lap, with Rissveds still out front, the chase group began to come apart under the stress of an attacking Pendrel, who continued to apply pressure on the climbs. Pendrel and Batty continued to attack put the others in trouble. At the end of lap two, Pendrel managed to bring Rissveds back, with Huck tacking on at the midpoint of the race.

Pressure on the climbs saw off Huck, as Pendrel and Batty built up a commanding lead that would last until lap five. The leaders sat up for a breath, which enabled Huck to come close to rejoining, followed again by Rissveds. Just as they were about to make contact, Pendrel put in another hard effort to build up another gap on Huck during the descent, Batty again on her wheel.

The two leaders (Pendrel and Batty) seemed content to face off in a finish line sprint, where Batty made a crafty move just past the final left hand turn to come around Pendrel in a tight sprint for the win. Rissveds made it in for third, followed by Gould and Huck.

“I’ve worked so hard leading up to this,“ Batty said. “Hats off to Catharine for not making it easy! I really just had fun with it, throwing the rhythm off and dictating how I wanted it to go. I threw an attack in the corner and left it all out there.”

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi)1:30:21
2Raphael Gagne (Can)0:00:05
3Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:00:22
4Derek Zandstra (Can)0:00:56
5Stephen Ettinger (USA)0:01:38
6Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:01:57
7Adam Morka (Can)0:02:12
8Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:02:34
9Martin Loo (Est)0:03:10
10Russell Finsterwald (USA)0:03:57
11Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)0:04:37
12Cameron Jette (Can)0:04:59
13Kerry Werner (USA)0:05:04
14Todd Wells (USA)0:05:05
15Jeremy Martin (Can)0:05:07
16Hector Riveros (Col)0:05:43
17Spencer Paxson (USA)0:05:49
18Max Plaxton (Can)0:05:54
19Keegan Swenson (USA)0:06:03
20Evan Guthrie (Can)0:06:15
21Geoff Kabush (Can)0:06:50
22Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)0:06:58
23Antoine Caron (Can)0:07:13
24Cole Oberman (USA)0:07:45
25Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:07:49
26Brandon Rivera (Col)0:08:00
27Howard Grotts (USA)0:08:13
28Troy Wells (USA)0:08:19
29Thomas Sampson (USA)0:08:48
30Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:09:05
31Joseph Maloney (USA)0:11:11
32Menso De Jong (USA)0:11:41
33Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:11:52
34Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)0:12:31
35Jose Alfredo Pacheco (Mex)0:13:39
36Evan Mcneely (Can)0:14:58
37Jon Slaughter (Can)
38Samuel Brehm (USA)
39Ryan Woodall (USA)
40Kris Sneddon (Can)
41Trevor Deruise (USA)
42Ken Onodera (Jpn)
43Jean Louis Bourdevaire (Fra)
44José Aurelio Hernandez (Mex)
45Travis Woodruff (USA)
46Ryan Geiger (USA)
47Dana Weber (USA)
48Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
49Brodie Stringer (USA)
50Guillaume Larose-Gingras (Can)
51Barry Wicks (USA)
52Cody Kaiser (USA)
53David Flaten (USA)
54Liam Earl (USA)
55Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)
56Elliot Reinecke (USA)
57Gareth Feldstein (USA)
58Sepp Kuss (USA)
59Grant Ellwood (USA)
60Kevin Day (USA)
61Jun Matsuo (Jpn)
62John Nobil (USA)
63Joel Titius (USA)
64Charles Faucher Robert (Can)
65Lewis Gaffney (USA)
66Ingvar Ómarsson ISL
67Thomas Gauthier (Can)
68Nick Thomas (USA)
69Stuart Gonzalez (USA)
70Gregy Gibson (USA)
71Brad Auen (USA)
72Scott Lynch (Can)
73Stephane Roch (Swi)
74Garrett Gerchar (USA)
75Ian Wilkey (USA)
76Montague Geoffrey (USA)
77Robert Marion (USA)
78Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA)
79Jt Toepel (USA)
80Jesse Kelly (USA)
81Colby Pastore (USA)
82Derek Herman (USA)
83Trey Jarno (Spa)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Batty (Can)1:32:22
2Catharine Pendrel (Can)0:00:01
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe)0:00:17
4Erin Huck (USA)0:00:20
5Georgia Gould (USA)0:01:22
6Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:01:50
7Larissa Connors (USA)0:01:59
8Lea Davison (USA)0:02:46
9Katerina Nash (Cze)0:03:29
10Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:04:47
11Rose Grant (USA)0:05:30
12Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:05:46
13Kate Courtney (USA)0:06:59
14Evelyn Dong (USA)0:07:50
15Andrea Waldis (Swi)0:09:15
16Megan Carrington (USA)0:09:42
17Amy Beisel (USA)0:13:49
18Elyse Nieuwold (Can)0:14:46
19Erin Alders (USA)0:16:22
20Alexis Skarda (USA)0:17:15
21Nina Baum (USA)
22Amanda Nauman (USA)
23Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
24Elizabeth White (USA)
25Kaylee Blevins (USA)
26Chloe Cross (Can)
27Molly Throdahl (USA)
28Katlyn Dundas (Can)
29Kris Gross (USA)
30Sarah Lynch (Can)
31Megan Chinburg (USA)
32Caroline Mani (Fra)
33Emily Shields (USA)
34Nelson Tracie (USA)
35Johanne Albrigtsen (USA)
36Abbey Alexaides (USA)

 

