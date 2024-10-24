Alexis Magner, Heidi Franz lead charge to develop young talent at Cynisca Cycling for 2025

By
published

US Continental squad parts ways with US gravel and Pan-Am road race champion Lauren Stephens

Athens Twilight Criterium winner Alexis Magner gets a hug from sister Kendall Ryan after the race
Athens Twilight Criterium winner Alexis Magner gets a hug from sister Kendall Ryan after the race (Image credit: Future / Jackie Tyson)

Alexis Magner (neé Ryan) and Heidi Franz will anchor the Continental women's team Cynisca Cycling for the 2025 season, with the US duo among six additions on the roster that returns just five riders.

Absent from next year's third season for the American team are three riders who collected the majority of results, including multi-discipline veteran Lauren Stephens, who won the Pan-American road race and US gravel championships in 2024. Also absent from the roster are four other US riders and five international riders, including Irish national road and time trial champion Fiona Mangan and Canadian time trial champion Mara Roldan, who moves to team dsm-firmeninch PostNL.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).