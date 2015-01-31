Trending

Without a team, Neylan's courage rewarded with maiden victory

World championship silver medallist too good in Geelong

After a dissapointing Nationals Road Race, Rachel Neylan got her win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Rachel Neylan wins!

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Rachel Neylan leads the winning break.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
A very happy Rachel Neylan on the podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

"It is an emotional victory," she smiles as reality begins to set in. "It's actually my first big race win. I've never actually won a race as big as this. I'm absolutely thrilled."

