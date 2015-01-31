Trending

Big teams miss out Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Neylan comes up trumps in numbers game

Image 1 of 2

The big teams took to the front to apply some pressure.

The big teams took to the front to apply some pressure.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 2

Rachel Neylan leads the winning break.

Rachel Neylan leads the winning break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The elite women’s event at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race was billed as a showdown between the big guns, Wiggle Down Under and Orica-AIS. Some days, the numbers game just doesn’t play out.

Related Articles

Neylan wins inaugural women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Without a team, Neylan's courage rewarded with maiden victory