Wiggle High5 behind the scenes at La Course by Le Tour de France - Video

The 2016 La Course by Le Tour de France gets underway (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Wiggle High5 at La Course from Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling on Vimeo.

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) won the third edition of La Course by Le Tour de France that finished along the famed Champs-Elysees in Paris just ahead of the final stage of the Tour de France. She won the crash-marred bunch sprint ahead of Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) and former winner Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) in third.

In a recent video released by Wiggle High5, the team documents the day leading up to La Course by Le Tour de France, their team media day ride, and their team meeting used to develop a strategy on race day, along with post-race celebrations.

Hear interviews from Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Amy Pieters and winner Hosking in the video above.