Trending

2016 La Course by Le Tour de France highlights - Video

Watch Chloe Hosking dominate the bunch sprint in Paris

Lotta Lepisto, Chloe Hosking and Marianne Vos on the La Course podium

Lotta Lepisto, Chloe Hosking and Marianne Vos on the La Course podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Related Articles

Hosking to lead Wiggle High5 at La Course

Hosking wins La Course by Le Tour de France

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) won the third edition of La Course by Le Tour de France on Sunday, finishing along the famed Champs-Elysees in Paris just ahead of the final stage of the Tour de France.

The finale of the 89km race was marred by crashes but Hosking escaped unscathed finishing the sprint ahead of Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) and former winner Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) in third.

The 12th round of the Women's WorldTour offered the field a high-speed circuit race along the famed city blocks of Paris, looping around the Arc de Triomphe and Place de la Concorde. It was a deceptively hard 13-lap race, held on a 7km course mixed of flat sections, uphill drags and cobbles that make it a tough one-day event.

Watch the La Course by Le Tour de France highlights video above.

2016 La Course by Le Tour de France - Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High52:01:27
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
8Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
9Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata