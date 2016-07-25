2016 La Course by Le Tour de France highlights - Video

Lotta Lepisto, Chloe Hosking and Marianne Vos on the La Course podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) won the third edition of La Course by Le Tour de France on Sunday, finishing along the famed Champs-Elysees in Paris just ahead of the final stage of the Tour de France.

The finale of the 89km race was marred by crashes but Hosking escaped unscathed finishing the sprint ahead of Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) and former winner Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) in third.

The 12th round of the Women's WorldTour offered the field a high-speed circuit race along the famed city blocks of Paris, looping around the Arc de Triomphe and Place de la Concorde. It was a deceptively hard 13-lap race, held on a 7km course mixed of flat sections, uphill drags and cobbles that make it a tough one-day event.

Watch the La Course by Le Tour de France highlights video above.

2016 La Course by Le Tour de France - Brief Results