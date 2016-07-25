2016 La Course by Le Tour de France highlights - Video
Watch Chloe Hosking dominate the bunch sprint in Paris
Related Articles
Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) won the third edition of La Course by Le Tour de France on Sunday, finishing along the famed Champs-Elysees in Paris just ahead of the final stage of the Tour de France.
The finale of the 89km race was marred by crashes but Hosking escaped unscathed finishing the sprint ahead of Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) and former winner Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) in third.
The 12th round of the Women's WorldTour offered the field a high-speed circuit race along the famed city blocks of Paris, looping around the Arc de Triomphe and Place de la Concorde. It was a deceptively hard 13-lap race, held on a 7km course mixed of flat sections, uphill drags and cobbles that make it a tough one-day event.
Watch the La Course by Le Tour de France highlights video above.
2016 La Course by Le Tour de France - Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2:01:27
|2
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy