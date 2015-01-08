WIGGINS team confirmed for 2015

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins will ride with Sky until Paris Roubaix. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky during the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 The elite men's podium: Tony Martin, Brad Wiggins and Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins has confirmed that he has created his own team for the final part of his career when his contract with Team Sky ends in April 2015.

The Continental team will be known simply as 'WIGGINS'. Full details of the team’s bike, jersey design and other technical suppliers will be unveiled in the spring of 2015, along with the team’s calendar of UK track and road events. It will be sponsored by Sky and has the support of British Cycling. Also in the line-up are British riders Andy Tennant, Owain Doull, Mark Christian, Jon Dibben, Steven Burke, Daniel Patten, Mike Thompson and Iain Paton. Wiggins hopes to ride in the team pursuit on the track at the 2016 Olympic Games. If he wins an eighth medal in Rio, Wiggins will become the most decorated British athlete in Olympic history.

The 2012 Tour de France winner also confirmed that he will make an attempt on the Hour Record during his time with the team.

"Cycling has given me everything. Now I want to build something to inspire kids and to reach all those people who might be on the fringes of the sport. My message is simple: If I can do it, then so can you," Wiggins said in a statement announcing the team.

"I’ve dreamt about the Hour Record since I was a boy. Anyone can have a crack at it and measure themselves against the best in the world. We’ve seen cycling grow in popularity over the last few years and I want WIGGINS to inspire a new generation of cyclists."

Wiggins will race with Team Sky until the end of April 2015, with Paris-Roubaix his last major goal with the British WorldTour squad.

Team Sky's Dave Brailsford added his support to the WIGGINS team "Bradley has written one of the greatest stories in British sport over the last 10 years. He’s been a true champion and an inspiration to millions. We’ve shared a lot together and it has been a personal privilege for me to have worked so closely with him both on the track and on the road."

London Calling

Wiggins also confirmed to Sky Sports News that he would attempt the Hour Record in June at London's Olympic velodrome. It was rumoured last year that the attempt would take place in Mallorca, Spain.

“It’s great for cycling and to be able to do something like that, in London, on the Olympic velodrome, which is where I want to do it. It would have to be really," he told Sky.

“Again, the next 12-year-old might come along that may be inspired by watching the hour record like I was inspired watching Chris Boardman win the gold in Barcelona. It’s a great opportunity. The plan is to do it in June. It has had a bit of a resurrection in the last couple of months with a few guys going for it, and the whole world is talking about it again now, and rightly so because it is such an historic record.”