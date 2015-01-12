Brailsford: We want to be the world's best team
Sky boss says belief in Froome has rocketed because of 2014 struggles
Back in 2010, when Team Sky entered the sport, Dave Brailsford declared that their objective was to win the Tour de France with a clean British rider and encourage a million people to take up cycling in the UK. Having achieved and surpassed those goals, Brailsford has said the next target for his team is to keep improving and to be considered the world’s best by 2020.
