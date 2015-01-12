Brailsford: We want to be the world's best team

Image 1 of 3 Chris Froome was all smiles for the camera as he lined up on the start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins will ride with Sky until Paris Roubaix. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 3 Team Sky boss David Brailsford has masterminded the past three Dauphiné wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Back in 2010, when Team Sky entered the sport, Dave Brailsford declared that their objective was to win the Tour de France with a clean British rider and encourage a million people to take up cycling in the UK. Having achieved and surpassed those goals, Brailsford has said the next target for his team is to keep improving and to be considered the world’s best by 2020.



