Wiggins signs with Team Sky until Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins' face says it all after Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins will ride with Sky until Paris Roubaix. (Image credit: Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins has signed a contract extension with Team Sky until up to and including this year’s Paris-Roubaix. The move will see him target the one-day Classic in April before he makes the move to the track as he builds towards the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

"Everyone knows what this team means to me so I'm really pleased to extend my contract until the end of April 2015. I've been with Team Sky from the start. I've had some amazing experiences during that time and I hope there are a few more to come. Sky's investment in cycling, and this team in particular, has helped change the cycling landscape in the UK and I'm proud to have played a part in that story,” Wiggins said in a press release.





Wiggins is also set to target the Hour Record later this year but Paris-Roubaix remains the main focus for the upcoming months. The British rider moved away from Grand Tours in 2014 and targeted the Hell of the North, Tour of California and the time trial at the World Championships in Spain. He finished ninth in Roubaix but went on to win in the United States and Spain.

There had been talk of a final Grand Tour appearance at the Giro d’Italia in May but team manager Dave Brailsford ruled out the option in an interview with Cyclingnews in December. However, Brailsford was delighted with Wiggins’ decision to stay with the team until April’s main objective.

"We’re delighted that Bradley’s extended his contract with Team Sky into 2015. He’s been with Team Sky since the beginning and during that time he’s been an incredible ambassador for cycling and an inspiration to millions of people around the world,” he said.





Wiggins is set to unveil a new Continental development team in the coming weeks and it is expected that he will ride for the squad from after Paris-Roubaix. The team will ride sporadic road events in the lead up to Rio in 2016 and both Team Sky and Pinarello are set to be involved.