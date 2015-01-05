Gallery: Team Sky roster for 2015

After a mixed 2014 campaign, Team Sky head into 2015 with an influx of new talent on the roster and manager Dave Brailsford promises a reboot to the squad’s strategy as they start their sixth season of existence.
Injury and illness unravelled the Grand Tour ambitions of Chris Froome and Richie Porte, respectively, last season, but the two men will again lead the line for Sky in three-week races in 2015. Porte is pencilled in to lead the team at the Giro d’Italia, while Froome will return to the Tour de France still smarting from his early exit last July.
The emphasis of Sky’s transfer campaign was primarily on bolstering the cadre of climbing talent on the team, and new arrivals Leopold König, Wout Poels and Nicolas Roche could all feature in support of Froome at the Tour. Elia Viviani, meanwhile, comes on board from Cannondale to give Sky an additional option in the sprints and in the Spring Classics, and the Italian will also have the opportunity to continue his track career.