Gallery: Team Sky roster for 2015

Image 1 of 30 Bradley Wiggins will ride with Sky until Paris Roubaix. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 30 Ian Boswell (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 30 Wout Poels will bolster Sky's stable of climbing talent. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 4 of 30 Richie Porte will lead Team Sky at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 30 Salvatore Puccio is in his fourth year with Sky. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 6 of 30 Nicolas Roche is a new arrival from Tinkoff-Saxo. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 7 of 30 Luke Rowe (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 8 of 30 Kanstantin Siutsou (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 9 of 30 Ian Stannard will hope for better luck in 2015. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 10 of 30 Chris Sutton (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 11 of 30 Ben Swift (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 12 of 30 Geraint Thomas is one of the leading lights of Sky's Classics team. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 13 of 30 Elia Viviani will combine track and road ambitions at Team Sky. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 14 of 30 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 15 of 30 Danny Pate (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 16 of 30 Lars Petter Nordhaug returns to Sky after a stint with Belkin. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 17 of 30 Philip Deignan is among Sky's best climbers. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 18 of 30 Nathan Earle (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 19 of 30 Bernhard Eisel is a mainstay of Sky's Classics team. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 20 of 30 Andy Fenn joins Sky after three years with Omega Pharma-QuickStep. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 21 of 30 Chris Froome (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 22 of 30 Sebastian Henao (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 23 of 30 Sergio Henao (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 24 of 30 Peter Kennaugh (Sky) in the colours of British champion. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 25 of 30 Vasil Kiryienka is entering his third year with Team Sky. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 26 of 30 Christian Knees (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 27 of 30 Leopold Konig makes the step up to WorldTour level with Team Sky. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 28 of 30 David Lopez (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 29 of 30 Mikel Nieve had a solid debut season for Team Sky in 2014. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 30 of 30 Xabier Zandio (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky)

After a mixed 2014 campaign, Team Sky head into 2015 with an influx of new talent on the roster and manager Dave Brailsford promises a reboot to the squad’s strategy as they start their sixth season of existence.

Injury and illness unravelled the Grand Tour ambitions of Chris Froome and Richie Porte, respectively, last season, but the two men will again lead the line for Sky in three-week races in 2015. Porte is pencilled in to lead the team at the Giro d’Italia, while Froome will return to the Tour de France still smarting from his early exit last July.

The emphasis of Sky’s transfer campaign was primarily on bolstering the cadre of climbing talent on the team, and new arrivals Leopold König, Wout Poels and Nicolas Roche could all feature in support of Froome at the Tour. Elia Viviani, meanwhile, comes on board from Cannondale to give Sky an additional option in the sprints and in the Spring Classics, and the Italian will also have the opportunity to continue his track career.

Another man with designs on the cobbles and the track in 2015, of course, is Bradley Wiggins. On Monday morning, he became the final name to be added to Sky’s roster after it was confirmed that he has signed on with the team up to and including Paris-Roubaix in April, before switching his attention to his summer Hour Record attempt and the team pursuit at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

