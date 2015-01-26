Wiggins out of Challenge Mallorca with Qatar debut pencilled in

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins will ride with Sky until Paris Roubaix. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins' face says it all after Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky have confirmed their line-ups for the Challenge Mallorca with Bradley Wiggins now set to miss the race and begin his 2015 campaign at the Tour of Qatar instead.

Wiggins was originally down to race the set of one day races in Spain which start with the Trofeo Santanyi-Ses Salines-Campos on January 29 and continues on January 30 with the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana. Riders are allowed to skip events within the challenge and Wiggins was set to miss the Trofeo Alcudia-Platja de Muro on January 31 before returning to action at the final race, the Trofeo Palma on February 1.

However the race has now been taken off Wiggins’ programme, with the team citing a change in schedule as the reason. Wiggins will now make his season debut at the Tour of Qatar (February 8-13) as he looks to build form ahead of the Spring Classics and an assault on Paris-Roubaix. The 2012 Tour de France winner plans to return to the track on a full time basis after April, dovetailing commitments with his development team and building towards the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Team Sky still head to the Mallorcan race with a strong contingent. Ben Swift, Ian Boswell, and Bernhard Eisel all feature, while Leopold König, Elia Viviani, and Andrew Fenn are all set to make their racing debuts for the British WorldTour team.

Trofeo Ses Salines, 29 January

Ian Boswell, Bernhard Eisel, Andy Fenn, Christian Knees, Danny Pate, Ben Swift, Elia Viviani, Xabier Zandio





Trofeo Muro, 31 January

Ian Boswell, Phil Deignan, Bernhard Eisel, Vasil Kiryienka, Leopold König, Danny Pate, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Xabier Zandio



