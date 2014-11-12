Wiggins' development team to start Olympic legacy

Image 1 of 4 A thumbs up from Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) after winning the gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish, Alex Dowsett and Bradley Wiggins on the start line (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) won the stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) has spoken further on his plans for the future as he plots a path to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Wiggins is out of contract with Team Sky at the end of this year but negotiations are ongoing between the 2012 Tour de France winner and his current team. The consensus is that Wiggins will ride a heavily reduced road programme in 2015 and target select races, such as Paris-Roubaix.

He will dovetail any road aims with the setting up of his development team, which will form the basis of his plans to win a fifth Olympic gold in Rio. His future at Team Sky and the start of the development team are likely to go hand-in-hand with British Cycling also involved.

Wiggins was the opening speaker at the Festival of Marketing in London on Wednesday and confirmed that talks with Team Sky were ongoing.

"We're in negotiations with Sky at the moment. Obviously I have come off the back of winning the world [time trial] championship six weeks ago. That was sort of the final nail in the road coffin as it were," the Daily Telegraph report Wiggins as saying. "I really want that fifth Olympic gold. So working back from that I'll stay with Team Sky - hopefully - and try to win something like Paris-Roubaix, which is a completely different challenge to the Tour de France."

Wiggins’ development team is very much under construction, with a number of high profile British track riders expected to join in the coming months. In October, Cyclingnews learnt that Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford and British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton will be involved with the new team, and that Wiggins’ management company XIX Entertainment – who also look after the likes of David Beckham, Lewis Hamilton and Andy Murray - are in discussions with the sponsors.

"Next year I would love to have my own team, which we are in process of setting up. It will basically be the guys I am going to try to win that gold medal with. And that team will facilitate a programme, and a training programme, which will basically give us the best possible opportunity of winning that gold medal," Wiggins said..

The former Tour de France winner also confirmed that the project would have a long-term objective and that plans would be developed beyond Rio.

"Long-term, post-Rio, obviously the word legacy gets thrown around a lot in the wake of the Olympics but I'd love to find the next Bradley Wiggins or Chris Hoy," he said.