Wiggins awarded 2012 Vélo d'Or
Voeckler voted best Frenchman for third year in a row
Sky's Bradley Wiggins' stellar season has landed him the prestigious Vélo d'Or for 2012.
Related Articles
Wiggins won Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie, Criterium du Dauphiné and the Tour de France, finishing ahead of Omega Pharma - QuickStep's Tom Boonen in the votes for the world's best cyclist. Boonen was the rider of the classics in 2012, taking out Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.
Wiggins followed his Tour de France victory by winning the individual time trial at the London Olympic Games.
UCI WorldTour winner, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished third off the back of his victories at La Flèche Wallonne and Il Lombardia, as well as podiums at the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España. 2011 Vélo d'Or winner Philippe Gilbert was fourth.
The Velo d'Or Français, the award for the best French rider, was taken out by Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) for the third successive season. The 33-year-old won two stages along with the mountains classification att the Tour de France. Voeckler finished ahead of mountain bike world champion and Olympic gold medallist Julie Bresset, with Arnaud Démare and Thibaut Pinot tied for third place.
Thirteen journalists from around the world are polled annually with the prize being awarded by Vélo magazine since 1992. Wiggins is the first British rider to have won the award.
2012 Vélo d'Or:
1. Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
2. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
3. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
4. Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
5. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
Velo d’Or Français:
1. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
2. Julie Bresset
3. Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat)
3. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat)
5. Grégory Baugé
Previous Velo d'Or winners -
1992: Miguel Indurain
1993: Miguel Indurain
1994: Tony Rominger
1995: Laurent Jalabert
1996: Johan Museeuw
1997: Jan Ullrich
1998: Marco Pantani
1999: Lance Armstrong
2000: Lance Armstrong
2001: Lance Armstrong
2002: Mario Cipollini
2003: Lance Armstrong
2004: Lance Armstrong
2005: Tom Boonen
2006: Paolo Bettini
2007: Alberto Contador
2008: Alberto Contador
2009: Alberto Contador
2010: Fabian Cancellara
2011: Philippe Gilbert
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy