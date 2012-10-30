Wiggins awarded 2012 Vélo d'Or

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) decked out in yellow during the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins was all smiles for sign on at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow on stage eight of the Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 A jubilant Tom Boonen crosses the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) winner of the King of the Mountains title (Image credit: Sirotti)

Sky's Bradley Wiggins' stellar season has landed him the prestigious Vélo d'Or for 2012.

Wiggins won Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie, Criterium du Dauphiné and the Tour de France, finishing ahead of Omega Pharma - QuickStep's Tom Boonen in the votes for the world's best cyclist. Boonen was the rider of the classics in 2012, taking out Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.

Wiggins followed his Tour de France victory by winning the individual time trial at the London Olympic Games.

UCI WorldTour winner, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished third off the back of his victories at La Flèche Wallonne and Il Lombardia, as well as podiums at the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España. 2011 Vélo d'Or winner Philippe Gilbert was fourth.

The Velo d'Or Français, the award for the best French rider, was taken out by Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) for the third successive season. The 33-year-old won two stages along with the mountains classification att the Tour de France. Voeckler finished ahead of mountain bike world champion and Olympic gold medallist Julie Bresset, with Arnaud Démare and Thibaut Pinot tied for third place.

Thirteen journalists from around the world are polled annually with the prize being awarded by Vélo magazine since 1992. Wiggins is the first British rider to have won the award.

2012 Vélo d'Or:

1. Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

2. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

3. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

4. Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

5. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Velo d’Or Français:

1. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

2. Julie Bresset

3. Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat)

3. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat)

5. Grégory Baugé

Previous Velo d'Or winners -

1992: Miguel Indurain

1993: Miguel Indurain

1994: Tony Rominger

1995: Laurent Jalabert

1996: Johan Museeuw

1997: Jan Ullrich

1998: Marco Pantani

1999: Lance Armstrong

2000: Lance Armstrong

2001: Lance Armstrong

2002: Mario Cipollini

2003: Lance Armstrong

2004: Lance Armstrong

2005: Tom Boonen

2006: Paolo Bettini

2007: Alberto Contador

2008: Alberto Contador

2009: Alberto Contador

2010: Fabian Cancellara

2011: Philippe Gilbert

