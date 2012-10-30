Trending

Wiggins awarded 2012 Vélo d'Or

Voeckler voted best Frenchman for third year in a row

Image 1 of 5

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) decked out in yellow during the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) decked out in yellow during the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Bradley Wiggins was all smiles for sign on at the Tour of Britain

Bradley Wiggins was all smiles for sign on at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 5

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow on stage eight of the Tour de France

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow on stage eight of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

A jubilant Tom Boonen crosses the finish line

A jubilant Tom Boonen crosses the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) winner of the King of the Mountains title

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) winner of the King of the Mountains title
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Sky's Bradley Wiggins' stellar season has landed him the prestigious Vélo d'Or for 2012.

Related Articles

Prudhomme: Wiggins' Tour de France win ushers in a new era

Video: Wiggins reflects on a life-changing six weeks

Wiggins: I didn't enjoy the Tour de France

Wiggins’s achievements set to become a Hollywood film?

Wiggins won Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie, Criterium du Dauphiné and the Tour de France, finishing ahead of Omega Pharma - QuickStep's Tom Boonen in the votes for the world's best cyclist. Boonen was the rider of the classics in 2012, taking out Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.

Wiggins followed his Tour de France victory by winning the individual time trial at the London Olympic Games.

UCI WorldTour winner, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished third off the back of his victories at La Flèche Wallonne and Il Lombardia, as well as podiums at the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España. 2011 Vélo d'Or winner Philippe Gilbert was fourth.

The Velo d'Or Français, the award for the best French rider, was taken out by Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) for the third successive season. The 33-year-old won two stages along with the mountains classification att the Tour de France. Voeckler finished ahead of mountain bike world champion and Olympic gold medallist Julie Bresset, with Arnaud Démare and Thibaut Pinot tied for third place.

Thirteen journalists from around the world are polled annually with the prize being awarded by Vélo magazine since 1992. Wiggins is the first British rider to have won the award.

2012 Vélo d'Or:
1. Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
2. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
3. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
4. Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
5. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Velo d’Or Français:
1. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
2. Julie Bresset
3. Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat)
3. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat)
5. Grégory Baugé

Previous Velo d'Or winners -
1992: Miguel Indurain
1993: Miguel Indurain
1994: Tony Rominger
1995: Laurent Jalabert
1996: Johan Museeuw
1997: Jan Ullrich
1998: Marco Pantani
1999: Lance Armstrong
2000: Lance Armstrong
2001: Lance Armstrong
2002: Mario Cipollini
2003: Lance Armstrong
2004: Lance Armstrong
2005: Tom Boonen
2006: Paolo Bettini
2007: Alberto Contador
2008: Alberto Contador
2009: Alberto Contador
2010: Fabian Cancellara
2011: Philippe Gilbert

 

 