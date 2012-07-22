Prudhomme: Wiggins' Tour de France win ushers in a new era

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium with one day to go (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) will ride into Paris tomorrow in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Sirotti)

Bradley Wiggins' victory in the Tour de France is “the beginning of a new era,” said Christian Prudhomme. Not only are new countries moving to the head of the field, but also young riders have shown great promise for the future.

Prudhomme, director of the Tour, told sporza.be that “There is clearly a change in cycling. The Anglo-Saxon countries are taking the place of the traditional countries such as Belgium, Italy and Spain. It's amazing how teams like Sky prepare everything."

He had nothing but praise for the Briton. "Wiggins is a winner like Miguel Indurain and Jacques Anquetil. He dominates in the time trials and follow in the mountains. Wiggins has even done more than follow. Only his teammate Chris Froome was stronger than him in the mountain passes."

Wiggins had the advantage of not having a strong rival from another team. “I think Nibali and Evans were not strong enough to break through the dominance of the Sky team.” What opposition he had came from within his own team, to a certain extent. “We should also not complain about Froome's behaviour. Sky was here with a clear plan: winning with Wiggins. "

In addition, Prudhomme saw hope for the future. “I am also very pleased with the performance of young talents such as Peter Sagan and Thibaut Pinot. Those were great. "