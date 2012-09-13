Wiggins’s achievements set to become a Hollywood film?

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins was all smiles for sign on at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins crosses the line after a last kilometer mishap (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins came out to watch a day of track racing, which he used to do (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Winner Bradley Wiggins used O Symetric chainrings on his UK Sport Innovation bike. He can't get much further forward either (Image credit: Robin Wilmott)

Bradley Wiggins’s life from childhood up until his Tour de France and London Olympic time trial victory is set to become a Hollywood film, says the Daily Express. Wiggins is currently racing the Tour of Britain, alongside current race leader Mark Cavendish before lining up for his country in The Netherlands for the UCI World Championships road race next Sunday.

The Olympic champion has already expressed his decision to skip the time trial as his preparation has not been adequate to contend for a medal.

Wiggins became Great Britain’s most successful Olympian when he won his seventh Olympic medal in the time trial at the London Games. It was the 2012 Tour de France winner’s fourth gold medal since first winning bronze for the team pursuit at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

With his stunning year of success almost complete, the now ‘star’ of Britain is said to become the headline for a US-backed film. Little is known about the specifics of the film however, 45-year-old British actor Rhys Ifans is said to be in the running to play the 32-year-old Wiggins.

“Bradley is a larger-than-life personality and his story really appeals to movie executives,” said the Daily Express.

“Funding is already looking healthy and it is hoped the project will get the green light before the end of the year. Rhys Ifans is the favoured choice for the lead role as it’s felt he could capture Bradley perfectly.”