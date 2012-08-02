Video: Wiggins reflects on a life-changing six weeks

Bradley Wiggins holds court (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

These past six weeks have seen Bradley Wiggins transformed into a household name across Great Britain and following his victory in the men's Olympic time trial in London yesterday afternoon, the 32-year-old addressed the media to discuss his achievements.

Wiggins followed up his historic Tour de France victory last month - when, in the colours of Team Sky, he became the first Briton to win the race - by clinching his fourth Olympic gold medal and seventh in total at Hampton Court on Wednesday. It was a result that saw him become Britain's most decorated Olympian and pushed him onto the front page of the national newspapers for the second time in little over a week.

In this video press conference, Wiggins talks about being humbled to be mentioned alongside the likes of Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Steve Redgrave and pledged that the success and fame will not change him.