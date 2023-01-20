Who's racing where: Van Aert, Van der Poel, Pidcock headline in Benidorm World Cup

It's only January but the racing is already heating up, with the Tour Down Under coming into its closing stages and the penultimate UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Benidorm, Spain attracting the discipline's top stars. The so-called 'big three' - Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and soon-to-be ex-World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) doing his last race of the 'cross season as extra credit during his training camp in Spain.

Pidcock opted not to defend his world title and this will be his last race in the rainbow jersey. He explained on Instagram this: "Currently in Majorca with Ineos Grenadiers working towards the road season. My last cross race will be at the World Cup in Benidorm on the 22nd Jan.

I will not compete at the world championships this year. We made this decision as a team a while ago and am looking forward to having the extra time ahead of the road season."

Fortunately it doesn't appear to be a permanent exit from cyclocross for the Briton. "I’ve loved racing cx this winter and I’m already looking forward to racing again next winter," he wrote.

The Tour Down Under ends on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

How to watch the Tour Down Under

The Tour Down Under is currently led by Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), which kicked off the UCI WorldTour road season. It follows the first Women's WorldTour of the season, the Women's Tour Down Under, won by Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez). The Australian stage race closes out with a sprint-friendly stage around Willunga. Now that the Willunga Hill has been taken out of the route, there's a small category 4 ascent the riders take on twice before the slightly uphill finish.

The final stage finishes in the early hours of Sunday morning for Europe with the Mount Lofty climb - a shadow of Willunga at half the distance and with most of the climb in the single-digits gradient-wise. Vine has a 15-second lead over stage 3 winner Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) with Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) one second further behind in third.

The weekend will be action-packed and well worth staying up for. Follow the race live on Cyclingnews or, find out how to watch the Tour Down Under live streaming or on TV.

Classica Valencia and Vuelta a San Juan

World champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) at a team training camp in January 2023 (Image credit: Soudal-QuickStep/Wout Beel)

Once the TDU is over, the racing hardly settles down. The Clàsica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran Premi València, a Spanish 1.1-ranked race takes place Sunday afternoon. The sprinter's soft opening of the 2023 European season has five WorldTeams starting but expect Lotto Dstny's successful sprinter Arnaud De Lie to add to his impressive record.

The Vuelta a San Juan begins Sunday evening, and our reporter Barry Ryan will be on site to bring news and reports from the seven-day race. World Champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) brings plenty of star power, heading up one of seven WorldTeams in the Argentinean race.

Miguel Angel Lopez will toe the line after getting sacked by Astana Qazaqstan as a teammate to three-time podium finisher Oscar Sevilla on Team Medellin-EPM.

Other notable riders include Tour de France winner Egan Bernal making his season debut with Ineos along with Hour Record holder Filippo Ganna. Former world champion Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Quickstep sprinter Fabio Jakobsen and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe). Movistar's Fernando Gaviria makes his debut with the Spanish team, Giacomo Nizzolo gets his season rolling with Israel-Premier Tech.

Mallorca Challenge

Brandon McNulty won the first race of the 2022 Mallorca Challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Many of the WorldTeams are already in Spain for training camps, so the series of five one-day races on Mallorca is a natural way to tune up for the season and get some racing speed in the legs.

The not-a-stage-race event gets started with the Trofeo Calvia on Wednesday with two North American teams going up against a stacked start list that includes eight WorldTeams, Human Powered Health and the new Continental team Project Echelon.

The start list is often not decided until the night before the race, so it's hard to pinpoint favourites. The first race is a hilly one, last year won by American Brandon McNulty. Biniam Girmay took out the sprint in the Trofeo Alcudia, a race that favours sprinters who can get over the late category 2 Coll de Sa Batalla.

The Trofeo Andratx, Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana and the sprint-friendly Trofeo Palma close out the week in Mallorca

Start list for Mallorca Challenge race 1